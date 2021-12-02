Jacqueline Avant: Suspect Arrested in Beverly Hills Murder

A suspect is under arrest in the murder of Jacqueline Avant, a Beverly Hills philanthropist and the wife of a prominent music executive, Clarence Avant. She was found murdered at her family’s mansion in California.

The suspect is Aariel Maynor, and police believe he burglarized the Avant home and then accidentally shot himself in the foot. He is under arrest.

According to NBC News, a suspect has now been arrested in connection with her death. The suspect’s name was not yet released but more details are expected from authorities on December 2, 2021.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook spoke about the death in a news conference attended by the mayor and city council members.

“This is a difficult day for our city,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s a random attack, but I can’t speculate on that,” Stainbrook said, indicating that authorities are still investigating the motive. He said it’s not clear whether the suspect or suspects knew the Avant family’s background and prominence; it’s also not clear how long the suspect or suspects were inside the house. “Someone went into the home, we don’t know the purpose behind it,” said Stainbrook.

He described the murder as extremely rare for Beverly Hills. He said that crime is generally low in that wealthy community.

According to NBC News, it’s not clear whether Clarence Avant was home when his wife was murdered.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jacqueline Avant Was Shot to Death

On December 1, 2021, at 2:23 a.m., police received a phone call about a shooting that had just occurred, Stainbrook said. They arrived and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. The suspect or suspects were no longer on the scene.

The victim, 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, did not survive. “The Avant family’s contributions to the world of entertainment and to better communities across Los Angeles are unmatched,” said Stainbrook.

He offered condolences to Jacqueline’s husband Clarence Avant and children, Alex and Nicole Avant. No one else was injured, Stainbrook said. He said a security guard was at the property when the murder happened. Stainbrook was asked whether Clarence Avant witnessed the shooting but didn’t answer the question.

2. The Avant Family Described Jacqueline Avant as Making an ‘Immeasurable Positive Contribution’ to the Arts Community’

The police chief read a statement from the Avant family.

“The entire Avant family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support and condolences for Jacqueline Avant,” it reads.

“Jacqueline was an amazing woman, mother, wife, and philanthropist, and a 55-year-old resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life.”

3. The Motive Is Not Clear

The motive is unknown. Stainbrook said the police would not speculate on the motive, including whether it was a robbery. He said he didn’t believe anything was taken, but that it was very early in the investigation.

“Crime of any type will not be tolerated in our city,” Stainbrook said. He noted that Beverly Hills is one of the safest cities in the country.

People with information were asked to call police. “We really need the help of the public,” he said. Stainbrook declined to speculate on the number of suspects and did not offer a suspect description. He would not say how the victim ended up with interacting with the suspect or suspects. He said investigators were still at the scene processing forensics.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Avants are worth about $50 million.

4. Clarence Avant Is Known as the ‘Godfather of Black Music’

According to the HistoryMakers, Clarence Avant was born on February 25, 1931, in North Carolina, before moving to New Jersey as a teenager. While working as a lounge manager, he met a blues artist named Little Willie John, and Avant became his road manager.

The site describes Avant as a “great deal-maker,” who helped sell Stax Reccords and founded Sussex Records and then Tabu Productions.

He has worked with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Michael Jackson. In 1993, he became Chairman of the Board for Motown Records and created a South African investment partnership called New Age Beverages.

Clarence Avant is a recipient of the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Living Legends Foundation Award. He is a member of the NAACP Hall of Fame.

According to HistoryMakers, he’s been dubbed the Godfather for mentoring new artists. He’s also widely known as the “Godfather of Black Music.”

Variety reported in 2016 that he has mentored artists including L.A. Reid and Babyface, Sylvia Rhone, Jheryl Busby, and Jimmy Iovine. His friend Quincy Jones told Variety, “Everyone in this business has been by Clarence’s desk, if they’re smart.” He’s also held fundraisers for Democratic presidents like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

5. The Avants’ Daughter Is a Film Producer Married to a Netflix CEO

According to the Associated Press, the Avants daughter is Nicole Avant, a film producer who served as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.

Her husband is Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

Their son, Alex Avant, is an actor and producer.

“Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years,” former President Bill Clinton said on Twitter. “She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed.”