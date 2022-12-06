Jacqueline Jewett & Raymond Bouderau: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacqueline Jewett and Raymond Bouderau are on-again-off-again lovers accused of stealing more than $1 million in items from two New York homes belonging to the romantic partner of another one of Jewett’s ex-boyfriends, CBS New York reports.

The burglaries occurred in September 2022 at the woman’s homes in Sag Harbor, Long Island, and in Manhattan, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release, according to CBS News. Jewett, 57, of Connecticut, was arrested in her home state while Bouderau, 49, was taken into custody in New York after they were indicted by a grand jury on December 2, records show.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said the burglaries were “meticulously planned heists” that were similar to a “bad movie script,” the East Hampton Star reports.

Jewett, a college admissions advisor with a history of working in education, was charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree grand larceny. Bouderau, a filmmaker, faces the same charges, along with conspiracy, the district attorney’s office said in a press release.

1. Jewett & Bouderau Are Accused of Stealing Cash, Jewelry, Art, Wine, Guns & Other Valuables Worth $1 Million From the 2 Homes, Prosecutors Said

Play

Woman and Her Ex Accused in $1 Million REVENGE SCHEME Targeting NY Homes | NBC New York A Manhattan man and Connecticut woman who once dated allegedly teamed up to burglarize two homes belonging to an apparently wealthy victim who was romantically involved with another of the allegedly scorned woman's ex-lovers, prosecutors on Long Island say. 2022-12-07T00:12:48Z

According to the East Hampton Star, investigators seized more than $1 million in items stolen from the two homes, including 40 bottles of fine wine, an AR-15 rifle, jewelry, art and more. Police also found a high quantity of ketamine in Bouderau’s apartment during his arrest, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper wrote, “Mr. Bouderau and Ms. Jewett, who were reported to be in an on-and-off-again romantic relationship, are said to have obtained the victim’s addresses, travel dates, and other personal details through another man, Ms. Jewett’s ex-paramour, who was dating the victim at the time. That third person is not facing charges, Mr. Tierney said, after an investigation revealed that he was an ‘unwitting’ party to the crime: His iCloud account had been hacked as part of the criminal conspiracy.”

According to the district attorney’s office, the burglaries occurred on September 22, 2022, while the victim was on vacation. Tierney told reporters, “The house had been ransacked, and multiple safes were compromised. Obviously, the electricity was shut off to disable whatever surveillance cameras there might have been.” Prosecutors said they connected Bouderau to the burglaries after a pickup truck registered to him was seen in Sag Harbor and Manhattan on the day of the burglaries.

Investigators also pulled text messages from the two suspects talking about the victim and items that were stolen, the newspaper reported. Tierney told reporters at a press conference, “Pictures of artwork and some stolen materials were found on Bouderau’s phone, and it is believed he was looking at various pieces of artwork to try to determine their worth.” He said Jewett was interviewed and admitted to the crimes.

2. The District Attorney Said ‘Life Is Not Like the Movies’

Play

Couple arrested in New York burglary spree They're accused of multiple burglaries of high-end items totaling more than $1 million. 2022-12-06T17:34:29Z

Tierney said in a statement, according to Patch, “Life is not like the movies. These defendants thought it would be a good idea to pull a ‘heist,’ wherein they secretly gathered criminal intelligence about their wealthy target, orchestrated unlawful intrusions into two locations and made off with well over $1 million dollars in proceeds.

The district attorney added, “Fortunately, unlike the movies, Suffolk County law enforcement does not sit idly by, and together, detective investigators from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, and the Sag Harbor Police Department were able to swiftly solve this case.”

Sag Harbor Village Police Chief Austin McGuire said in a statement, “Thanks to the coordination between our partners in the New York State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, we were able to quickly solve this case. I am so proud of everyone who worked tirelessly to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

tate Police Troop L Troop Commander Major Stephen Udice added in a statement, “It is always a good day in law enforcement when a collaborative investigation concludes with the arrest of two individuals who are responsible for committing such heinous crimes.”

3. Jacqueline Jewett, of Westbrook, Connecticut, Studied Education at St. Lawrence University, SUNY & Harvard Extension School & Has Worked for Several Companies

Jacqueline Jewett, of Westbrook, Connecticut, works in education, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1987 with degrees in sociology and education and then earned her master’s degree in education, special education and teaching from The State University of New York in 1990. She also has been studying at the Harvard Extension School, in a certificate program for women in executive leadership, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Jewett has most recently worked as a college admissions advisor at HelloCollege, and has also worked for several other educationa-related companies and at Mitchell College in New London, Connecticut, according to her LinkedIn. She wrote on LinkedIn, “Experienced educational consultant and advocate specializing in navigating higher education including transitions from high school to college and beyond. Expert in understanding special education, 504/IEP and accessibility accommodations . Dynamic strategic leader with a demonstrated history of working in the education operations and administrative management industry.”

Jewett, who also worked as the director of educational services at the New York City Montessori Charter School, said on Facebook she is “Courageous-Resilient-Connector-Leader-Listener-Educator-Mentor-Friend- ATM(Awesome Terrific Mom).”

4. Ray Bouderau Is the CEO of Living the Dream Films

Raymond Bouderau is a filmmaker who is the CEO and executive producer of Living the Dream Films, according to the company’s website. The website states:

As a native New Yorker born and raised in Rockaway, Queens, Ray Bouderau has had a lifelong love affair with movies and television. From a restaurant and bar owner to construction and New York City real estate, Ray continues to push to the edges of everyday life, adding successful Producer, Writer and Actor to his list of accomplishments. With an indisputable zest for life, Ray captures the feeling of being alive through creating stories that need to be told in the most entertaining and powerful way. His work as an Actor is compelling, and as a Producer, Bouderau leaves you with a sense of disruption and self-reflection.

According to his website:

As the CEO of Living the Dream Films, Ray has worked on 7 feature length films in the last 2 years alone. His wholehearted passion for the entertainment industry has seen him work alongside the great talents of Amanda Seyfreid, Alec Baldwin, Johnny Depp, Adam Levine, Taylor Schilling and many others. His films have been met with critical acclaim and wide audiences spanning several genres. It’s rare that filmmaker creates a such a splash right out of the gate, but Ray has accomplished just that, with his films screening at such prestigious festivals as the Toronto International Film Festival, South by Southwest, and the TriBeCa Film Festival.

Bouderau’s IMDB page shows he has produced 10 movies, and has also appeared in nine of those films as an actor. His most recent movie, “Burning at Both Ends,” was released in 2021. He also was an executive producer for “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” according to IMDB.

5. Jewett Is Being Held on $400,000 Bond & Bouderau on $650,000 Bond

Jewett is being held on $400,000 bond and Bouderau is being held on $650,000 bond, according o court records. They made their first court appearance before East Hampton Town Justice Court Judge Steven Tekulsky.

Bouderau’s attorney has not commented. Jewett’s attorney, Gerard McCLoskey, told Newsday, “She’s pled not guilty. She’s a 57-year-old woman who has never been in any legal trouble in her life.”

According to the Connecticut State Police, Jewett turned herself in on November 30, 2022, after learning there was a felony warrant for her arrest from New York. She was initially held on $500,000 bond at the York Correctional Institute in Connecticut before appearing in court on December 1 and being extradited to New York, police said.