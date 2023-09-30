Jamaal Bowman’s Wife Melissa Oppenheimer & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Melissa Oppenheimer is the wife of New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

Bowman created headlines on September 30, 2023, when he was accused of pulling a fire alarm in a U.S House of Representatives’ office building as Congress debated a possible government shutdown. The Capitol Police are investigating, according to Fox News Digital.

Here’s what you need to know about Bowman’s wife:

1. Jamaal Bowman Wrote That His Wife, Melissa Oppenheimer, is a ‘Mom, Teacher & Social Worker’

Bowman has written about his wife on his Instagram page.

“I am very excited to share that Melissa was honored yesterday as a ‘Mother of the Community’ for her work as a mom, teacher, and social worker. Im so grateful that me and the kids got a chance to come out together and celebrate her loving work for the community. ❤️ ❤️❤️” he wrote on September 10, 2023.

In July 2023, he shared a photo with his wife on a beach and wrote, “I am so lucky and we are so blessed. Sending love and blessings to all. Let’s continue to create infinite blessings for everyone.”

2. Jamaal Bowman Wrote that He Is ‘Super Lucky’ That Melissa Oppenheimer Is His Wife

In another post on Instagram, Bowman declared that he is “super lucky” to share his life with Oppenheimer.

“Love your partner, love your spouse, love your brother, sister, mommy, daddy, abuelo, abuela, friend,” he wrote.

“Most of all love your self. During these tough times, let us choose love. I’m super lucky and blessed to share my life and love with Melissa Oppenheimer Let us continue to share that love with each other. Be blessed and be loved everyone.”

3. Jamaal Bowman Is Accused of Pulling the Fire Alarm in the Cannon Office Building

Congressman Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin who is the chairman of the House Committee on Administration, tweeted on that page, “Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway.”

Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway.

Bowman’s office released a statement, according to NBC News. “Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Congressman regrets any confusion.”



According to Fox News, the fire alarm incident occurred just after House Republicans announced a stopgap spending bill that Democrats didn’t expect and didn’t think they had enough time to read.

4. Jamaal Bowman Is a Former Middle School Principal Who Has 3 Children With His Wife



His X profile reads, “Congressman for #NY16. Life-long educator. Former middle school principal. Causing good trouble. Fighting for jobs and education, not bombs and incarceration.”

According to his official website, Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Ed.D., “represents New York’s 16th District, which includes the Northern Bronx and parts of Westchester County, including Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Mount Vernon. Rep. Bowman was born and raised in New York City, spending his early years in public housing and rent-controlled apartments.”

Bowman frequently posted about his kids on his Instagram page.

5. Jamaal Bowman Was Raised by His Mother, Who Was a Postal Worker



Bowman’s website bio gives additional details about his family.

He was raised by his mother, who supported them with her post office worker’s salary. After graduating from the University of New Haven, Rep. Bowman began his career as a crisis intervention teacher in a Bronx public school and went on to earn a master’s degree in guidance counseling from Mercy College and a doctorate in education from Manhattanville College. In 2009, he went on to found Cornerstone Academy for Social Action (CASA), a Bronx middle school focused on unlocking the natural brilliance of all children through a holistic curriculum, where he served as principal for a decade. Bowman lives in Yonkers, New York, with his wife and three beautiful children.

