Rep. Jamaal Bowman Fire Alarm Photo Sparks Criticism

United States Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, is accused of pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon office building in Washington D.C. on the morning of September 30, 2023.

That building is part of the U.S. House of Representatives, which is debating a possible government shutdown. Fox News Digital reported that Bowman “is being questioned by the Capitol Police’s criminal investigation unit.” Fox News reported that there is a video of the fire alarm pulling incident, but it has not yet been released.

His X profile reads, “Congressman for #NY16. Life-long educator. Former middle school principal. Causing good trouble. Fighting for jobs and education, not bombs and incarceration.”

A Congressional Leader Wrote, ‘Rep. Jamaal Bowman Pulled a Fire Alarm’ & Bowman’s Office Says He ‘Did Not Realize He would Trigger a Building Alarm’

Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway. – Chairman Bryan Steil — House Admin. Committee GOP (@HouseAdmin) September 30, 2023

Congressman Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin who is the chairman of the House Committee on Administration, tweeted on that page, “Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway.”

Bowman’s office released a statement on the fire alarm incident, according to NBC News. “Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

According to Fox News, the fire alarm incident occurred just after House Republicans “announced they would rush a stopgap spending bill known as a continuing resolution (CR) to the House floor.” That action caught Democrats by surprise, and they “complained the GOP was not giving them enough time to properly read the bill, which is over 70 pages long,” Fox News reported.

Conservative Critics of Jamaal Bowman Called for Him to Be Treated Similar to the January 6 Defendants

.@JamaalBowmanNY is guilty of obstructing official proceedings of Congress. According to the Democrats and Biden DOJ, he should be immediately thrown in solitary confinement for this. LOCK HIM UP! — Washington, D.C. Young Republicans (@WashingtonDCYRs) September 30, 2023

“Jamaal Bowman is guilty of obstructing official proceedings of Congress,” the Washington D.C. Young Republicans wrote on X. “According to the Democrats and Biden DOJ, he should be immediately thrown in solitary confinement for this. LOCK HIM UP!”

“Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon building this afternoon and interrupted the official proceedings of the House as Republicans worked to keep the government open,” wrote U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Green. “I’m calling on the DOJ to prosecute him using the same law they used to prosecute J6 defendants for interfering with an official proceeding. The Democrats literally will do anything to shut OUR government down because billions aren’t going to their favorite country: Ukraine.”

ABC7 reported that, at 12:17 p.m. “Capitol Hill workers, members, and staffers all received an alert to evaluate the building.”

According to his official website, Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Ed.D., “represents New York’s 16th District, which includes the Northern Bronx and parts of Westchester County, including Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Mount Vernon. Rep. Bowman was born and raised in New York City, spending his early years in public housing and rent-controlled apartments.”

The website bio says:

He was raised by his mother, who supported them with her post office worker’s salary. After graduating from the University of New Haven, Rep. Bowman began his career as a crisis intervention teacher in a Bronx public school and went on to earn a master’s degree in guidance counseling from Mercy College and a doctorate in education from Manhattanville College. In 2009, he went on to found Cornerstone Academy for Social Action (CASA), a Bronx middle school focused on unlocking the natural brilliance of all children through a holistic curriculum, where he served as principal for a decade. Bowman lives in Yonkers, New York, with his wife and three beautiful children.

