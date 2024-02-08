Michigan English Teacher Sexually Abused 8th Grader at Father’s Home, Police Say

James Christians is a Michigan English teacher who is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student over a five-year period.

Christians, 51, was named in a letter sent to parents by the Lowell Area School District, where he was teaching high school English. “I am reaching out as a follow-up to a letter that was shared on Monday regarding a teacher who was placed on administrative leave. Earlier this morning, James Christians, an English teacher at Lowell High School was arraigned in District Court on criminal charges that involve a student from a different school district,” the February 6 letter says.

“The safety and well-being of our students are always our highest priorities. Any allegation of misconduct involving a student is taken with the utmost seriousness. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this matter. Lowell Area Schools’ investigation into the matter remains open,” the letter says.

Christians was also named by WZZM13, which reported that the accusations involve a former student at Crossroads Middle School, the station reported.

According to a press release from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, on February 1, 2024, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office “was made aware of criminal sexual conduct allegations that occurred between a student and a teacher.”

James Christians Is Accused of Having Sexual Contact With the Girl From 1998 Through 2003

The Sheriff’s Department wrote in its news release that the investigation “revealed that sexual contact took place when the female victim was 13-years-old and spanned from 1998 through 2003.”

According to the release, at the time of the incident, “a now 51-year-old man was teaching in the Northview Public School District, and some of the sexual contact took place on school property.”

“KCSO detectives arrested the 51-year-old man from Cannon Township on 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree today. The man is anticipated to be arraigned at the 63rd District Court,” the release notes.

“If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously,” it says.

According to Fox17 Online, authorities were contacted by the now-adult woman, who accused Christians of sexually abusing her when she was a teenage student.

The woman called Christians “while investigators were present,” the station reported.

On the call, “James made references of something occurring during this time frame,” according to the documents obtained by Fox17.

When Christians was interviewed by sheriff’s detectives, he admitted sexual contact with the former student in 1998-1999, including an incident “at her father’s residence,” the television station reported.

The woman came forward because she was trying to teach her own daughter to disclose information if anything similar ever happened to her, WZZM reported.

James Christians, Who Is Married With 2 Children, Had Bail Set at $1 Million

Christians has entered a not-guilty plea, according to WZZM13, which reported that his bail was set at $1 million.

The news site reported that he was previously listed “as an English teacher under the name ‘Jamie’ Christians on the Lowell Area Schools website,” but that website no longer contains the listing.

The Lowell Area Schools’ letter says, “As a district, we are deeply troubled by these allegations. We value the trust placed in educators by students, parents, and our community.”

It adds, “We understand that this news may be distressing for our community, particularly for students, families, and colleagues. Our counseling and support services are available for anyone who may need assistance during this time.”

Christians’ LinkedIn page says he worked as an English teacher and previously for H&H Driving Service in Michigan.

Christians’ wife and son were in court, according to Fox17, which reported that he has no previous criminal history. He has been married for 27 years and has two sons, the television station reported.

