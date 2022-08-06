James Webb Space Telescope: Chorizo Slice Is Stand-In for Distant Star

A slice of chorizo became famous after French scientist Etienne Klein posted the spicy piece of meat on social media, claiming it was a distant star captured in images taken by the James Webb space telescope.

Klein said in the post that the image showed Proxima Centauri, which is the closest star to the sun.

https://twitter.com/EtienneKlein/status/155376586455347200

He posted the image July 31, 2022, on Twitter, gaining more than 17,000 likes and more than 1,500 retweets by the afternoon of August 6. The post remained live at the time.

“Photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years from us,” he wrote in a translation of the post, which originally appeared in French. “She was taken by the JWST. This level of detail… A new world is revealed day after day.”

Soon after, he then wrote about the posts true meaning, which was a commentary on cognitive bias.

“Well, when it’s time for the aperitif, cognitive biases seem to have a field day… Beware, then, of them. According to contemporary cosmology, no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie exists anywhere but on Earth,” he wrote in an English translation.

He further explained his post, saying he posted the image for entertainment value.

“In view of some comments, I feel compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged snapshot of Proxima Centauri was a form of amusement. Let us learn to be wary of arguments from authority as much as of the spontaneous eloquence of certain images…,” the English translation said.