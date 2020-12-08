Jason Meade Is the Ohio Officer Who Shot Casey Goodson Jr. to Death

Jason Meade is the sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. in Ohio, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department via the Columbus Division of Police.

“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identifies the deputy involved as Deputy Jason Meade, a 17-year veteran of the agency,” read a press release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Authorities say Goodson was armed with a gun, which was recovered at the scene.

“The US Marshal’s Office says the man was armed with a gun and a weapon was recovered at the scene. The Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident and Response Team is investigating the shooting,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department wrote on its Facebook page.

However, according to CNN, a Goodson family attorney says that Goodson “had put his keys into his door before he was shot and fell into the kitchen, where his 5-year-old brother and his 72-year-old grandmother saw him lying on the ground with a Subway sandwich.” He was legally armed because he had a concealed carry permit, and he had no criminal history, CNN reported.

Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan said in a news release, “The Columbus Division of Police is committed to conducting comprehensive investigations and exhausting all resources and methods to establish the facts. The Division will provide all evidence to the prosecutor and will maintain transparency with the community regarding this investigation as appropriate. We ask for the community to rely on the facts, and avoid sharing the kind of misinformation that can run rampant on social media. While difficult, please be patient for those facts to be established.”

Goodson’s sister wrote on Twitter, “He didn’t deserve this. Another innocent black man gunned down by the police. He was so young and had so much life left in him. I can’t take it. My brother really did nothing wrong. My heart literally heart right now. I love you Casey Goodson! #justiceforcasey #sayhisname.”

He didn’t deserve this. Another innocent black man gunned down by the police. He was so young and had so much life left in him. I can’t take it. My brother really did nothing wrong. My heart literally heart right now. I love you Casey Goodson! #justiceforcasey #sayhisname pic.twitter.com/hrxa1p7Yix — kaylee 🌸 (@__kaybaeee) December 5, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

The Sheriff’s Department Says Meade Is Not On Duty While ‘Awaiting Interview’

Columbus Police has received numerous inquiries, media & public, regarding Friday’s deadly shooting involving an @OHFCSO Deputy. There are also inaccurate statements circulating that add to the pain and confusion of an already tragic situation. Here are the facts as of today.👇 pic.twitter.com/knRg43pjRn — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 7, 2020

“At this time, Deputy Meade is not on duty and is awaiting interview by the Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident and Response Team, which is investigating the incident,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement to WOSU.org.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Meade is a 17 year veteran of the force who was working with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

“A 17-year veteran FCSO Deputy assigned full time to the US Marshal Task Force was involved in the deadly shooting of a 23-year old man in northeast Columbus Friday afternoon,” the department wrote on Facebook.

We’ve written to the department to get Meade’s job assignments and history of merits and discipline, if any, and we will update this story if that information is received.

In a December 6 news release, the Columbus Division of Police wrote that it had “received numerous inquiries from the media and the public regarding Friday’s deadly shooting involving a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy. The Division has also seen a number of inaccurate statements circulating, which can only add to the pain and confusion of an already tragic situation.”

The division stated that “many of the facts of this shooting will not be known until the investigation is completed.”

The release then listed these “facts.”

The incident involved a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy who was working as a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force looking for violent offenders on Friday, December 4, 2020.

During an operation in the Northland area of Columbus, the deputy reported witnessing a man with a gun.

The deputy was investigating the situation, and there “are reports of a verbal exchange. The deputy fired at Mr. Casey Goodson, resulting in his death. A gun was recovered from Mr. Goodson.”

Goodson was not the person being sought by the U.S. Marshal’s task force.

The shooting occurred in the jurisdiction of the City of Columbus but did not involve any Columbus Police Officers. Therefore, Columbus Police Critical Incident Homicide Detectives are the primary investigators who are charged with gathering and documenting the facts.

Investigators continue gathering facts “which will include a statement from the deputy who fired his weapon.”

No other officers witnessed the shooting. No civilian eyewitnesses have been identified. There is no body camera footage captured of the actual footage. Franklin County Sheriff’s task force officers are not issued body cameras. An autopsy will be performed by the Franklin County Coroner.

A GoFundMe page to help Goodson’s family reads, “Casey Christopher Goodson Jr. was a 23 year old man who was unexpectedly taken from us. He was shot by police while he was walking into his own home. The officers admit that they have the wrong man and say that it is all unfortunate. Casey was shot 3 times in the back, shots piercing his lungs and heart. This situation is very unexpected and we are just really in need of help for his burial. Anything will help. Please just share and get the word out. #justiceforcaseygoodson.”

A Federal Civil Rights Investigation Will Be Launched

COLUMBUS POLICE NEWS RELEASE 12/8/20: pic.twitter.com/hi6tiCfxjX — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 8, 2020

In a news release, the Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan announced the addition of the United States Department of Justice to the investigation of the death of Casey Goodson.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are “launching a concurrent federal civil rights investigation,” the release says.

“Goodson died Friday (December 4) after a shooting involving a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy.”

Because the shooting happened within Columbus but did not involve a Columbus Police Officer, the Columbus Police Critical Incident Response Team is the primary agency charged with investigating the shooting. The focus on the CPD’s investigation is whether or not the deputy was legally justified in shooting Goodson, the release states.

The focus of the federal investigation will be whether or not any federal civil rights laws were violated.

“After being briefed about the circumstances surrounding the incident by CPD, I believe a federal investigation is warranted,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers. “I have contacted the FBI and have requested that they work in conjunction with CPD to investigate this case through our office.”

READ NEXT: Wife Shoots D.C. Police Detective Husband After Sharing Wedding Video, Police Say