Maryland Entrepreneur Jason Palmer, Who Beat Joe Biden in Primary, Says Public ‘Wants Someone Younger’

Jason Palmer is a venture capitalist from Maryland who is projected to have defeated President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary in American Samoa on March 5.

Palmer, who is from Baltimore, Maryland, describes himself on LinkedIn as “Presidential candidate, entrepreneur, impact investor, philanthropist.” Although the primary win isn’t expected to move the needle much when it comes to the Democratic nomination, it did earn Palmer a burst of media attention because, as CNN reported, it is Biden’s “first defeat so far in the Democratic presidential primary,” and it came at the hands of a man few knew before Tuesday.

According to PR Newswire, Palmer joined the presidential race in November.

“Palmer is stepping forward because of a deep conviction that America will not progress forward by seeking refuge in the past. His campaign is committed to passing the torch of democracy to a new generation,” his announcement press release says.

Palmer is running on a platform of transforming education, in part. “Numerous polls show that two-thirds of the voting public wants an alternative to the two main presidential candidates,” he told Inside Higher Ed. “More than 90 percent of younger Americans want an alternative. The American public wants someone younger, preferably someone who has built a successful career in business—but who also understands how to transform our educational system, where those young people spend 15 to 20 years of their lives.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jason Palmer Wrote That It’s Time for a President ‘Who Will Be an Advocate for American Samoa,’ But He Only Appeared There Virtually

Palmer, 52, declared victory in the American Samoa primary on March 5 against Biden.

“Honored to announce my victory in the American Samoa presidential primary. Thank you to the incredible community for your support. This win is a testament to the power of our voices. Together, we can rebuild the American Dream and shape a brighter future for all #VoteJasonPalmer,” he wrote.

On March 4, he wrote, “Washington D.C. is long overdue for a president who will be an advocate for American Samoa. The Meet & Greet in Malaeimi was a perfect way to learn more about what locals need the most. As a Democratic Candidate on the ballot, I’m here for the fight.”

According to CNN, Palmer “had three full-time campaign staffers on the ground” in American Samoa but only appeared there virtually.

2. Jason Palmer Said His Campaign Had 9 Employees in November 2023

Play

According to a November 2023 article in Ed Week Market Brief, Palmer loaned his campaign “in the few hundred thousand dollars range.”

The article said he wants to raise the rest from donors “who are frustrated with the existing candidates in the field and seeking alternative options.”

According to that article, Palmer’s campaign, at least at that point, had nine full-time employers. He was planning to focus “on a few key states, including New Hampshire and Nevada,” Ed Week Market Brief reported.

3. Jason Palmer Worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates’ Foundation in Seattle and for Kaplan in New York

According to his LinkedIn page, Palmer was general partner for New Markets Venture Partners for more than seven years in Baltimore. He described the job as being “a leading global impact investor focused on education and workforce technologies.”

He was a “board observer” for Origin for five years in New York, describing it as having a mission “to rewrite every justice-impacted person’s story.”

He says he was a board member for Motimatic in Oakland, California, and Climb Credit in New York, PAIRIN in Denver, CreatorUp in Los Angeles, Musion in San Francisco, and was a board observer for Regent Education in Maryland. He also says he was a board member or board observer for LeaRn in Raleigh-Durham, Credly in New York, and Signal Vine, Inc.

He was deputy director, post-secondary, for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for two years and 10 months in the Greater Seattle Area.

“Led a team of outstanding industry experts and served as U.S. Education lead on the Foundation’s Program Related Investment (PRI) Committee. Together we were responsible for discovering and investing in promising solutions with the potential to transform higher education to dramatically improve college completion and affordability, especially for low-income and minority students,” he wrote of that job.

“Our portfolio included personalized learning, online and blended learning solutions, adaptive courseware, breakthrough models, student coaching/advising, competency-based learning, credit transfer and digital credentials.”

His other jobs include being a senior vice president for Kaplan in New York, vice president of business development for SchoolNet and a product manager at Microsoft. He was co-founder of Mascot Network, Inc., which he described as “very similar to Facebook, but 7 years too early.”

He says he was an advisory board member for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute and was board chair for Village Capital.

He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from the University of Virginia.

4. Jason Palmer Was Inspired to Run for President by a Book on Failing Social Systems

According to Inside Higher Ed, Palmer was “inspired” to run for president by Paul LeBlanc’s book “Broken: How Our Social Systems Are Failing Us and How We Can Fix Them.”

“The book is about dreaming big dreams, the power of stories and building systems where people matter. Of course people matter, but Paul writes about loving his team, creating a culture of love to help students succeed and putting people first,” Palmer told the site. “These sections of the book directly inspired the pillars of my presidential platform related to building a new-collar economy that’s people first.”

Palmer told Inside Higher Ed, “I was also surprised to see that Paul’s book included a whole section about conscious capitalism. I had no idea that Paul even knew about B-corporations and impact investing, the sector of the economy where I’ve dedicated my life’s work.”

5. Jason Palmer Said His Plan to Enter Public Service Was ‘Brewing for a Decade’

Join us today in Tafuna for a coastal cleanup. Whether big or small, every effort we contribute is valuable in combating the effects of climate change #AmericanSamoa #ClimateAction #PalmerForPresident pic.twitter.com/CuXgjtaWfJ — Jason Palmer (@educationpalmer) March 2, 2024

Palmer told Inside Higher Ed that he considered entering public service for some time.

“My decision to engage in public service has been brewing for the past decade, since my time at the Gates Foundation, but it really accelerated over the course of 2023,” he said. “There are multiple reasons which added up to my ultimate decision to run for president. The biggest reason was all the reports about young people feeling helplessness and despair, an overall sense that the biggest problems of our era aren’t being addressed. Congress keeps getting more and more dysfunctional.”

Palmer’s website says he was born in Aberdeen, Maryland.

His mom Diane says on his campaign website, “Jay [her nickname for him] was raised in our middle class home without a lot of extra money floating around. He has always been independent and adventurous, eager to try things, and willing to do what it takes to earn money while helping others.”

His website says he is a father but provides few details about his children or family. His website does not mention a wife.

READ NEXT: Pennsylvania Man, Justin Mohn, Accused in Father’s Murder