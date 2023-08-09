Jason Tian Dead: Lil Tay’s Brother Accused Father of Abuse

Jason Tian was the brother of social media influencer Lil Tay.

Both Tian and Lil Tay, who is believed to only be 14 years old, has died suddenly at age 14, have died, her family confirmed in an Instagram post on August 9, 2023.

The family did not explain the cause of death for Tian or Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, but the post did say there is an investigation. It is not clear when the two died or where. Tian had been accused over the years of orchestrating Lil Tay’s controversial rap persona, and he accused her father, Chris Hope, of abuse in a lengthy GoFundMe page post in 2021.

Although Lil Tay had millions of followers across social media after breaking out in 2017 with a series of controversial rap videos, she had pretty much vanished from the public eye in recent years.

In 2019, when The Cut wrote a profile about Tian’s influence on Lil Tay’s career, the site reported that he was 16 years old and Lil Tay’s “half brother.” Their mother’s name is Angela Tian, according to The Cut.

Lil Tay’s Brother’s Passing ‘Adds an Even More Unimaginable Depth to Our Grief,’ Her Family Wrote on Instagram

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the family wrote in the Instagram post. “This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

“Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving and irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

The post did not name Tian.

Lil Tay’s Brother Jason Tian Wrote on a GoFundMe Page That She Was Being Abused by Her Father

In 2021, Tian created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Lil Tay that accused their father of abuse and included photos showing her with injuries and meager lunches. On it, he referred to Lil Tay as Tay Tian.

Lil Tay will be fighting for her life, future and freedom starting April 23, 2021. Tay is in desperate need of funds to support her fight against her abusive father, as a result of this situation she has been in a state of depression. ALL FUNDS raised through this GoFundMe will go towards Tay’s legal fees to give her the fighting chance in court to save her from a life of abuse.. Towards her future, and freedom. Starting April 23, 2021, Tay will be on trial in the BC Supreme Court of Canada up against her absentee father Chris Hope, who along with his wife Hanee Hope (previously known as Richanee Alcover), had physically and mentally abused her. Chris Hope is fighting to permanently gain control of her career as well as custody over her.

The page continued: “Starting April 23, 2021, Tay will be on trial in the BC Supreme Court of Canada up against her absentee father Chris Hope, who along with his wife Hanee Hope (previously known as Richanee Alcover), had physically and mentally abused her. Chris Hope is fighting to permanently gain control of her career as well as custody over her.”

Tian also wrote:

My sister Tay has been silent on social media for the past 3 years because her absentee father (Chris Hope) served my mother a court order demanding control over Tay’s money, career, and custody, and as a result it was court ordered that my sister had to return to Vancouver, Canada. He also requested through a court order to prevent her from speaking out about the truth. Since then he has stolen millions of dollars from my sister and has taken control of all her funds. He has signed million dollar deals and taken all of Tay’s money for himself, he has spent millions buying himself and his wife (Hanee Hope) a new mansion, speed boat, nice cars, trips to spas, salons, fancy restaurants, trips to Egypt, Dubai, Mexico, Philippines, Hawaii, the UK, Paris, designer clothing and jewelry/watches from head to toe, they have been living a lavish lifestyle for the past 3 years off of Tay’s money.

The post continues on for some time. It is still live and raised more than $17,000.

The Cut reported that Lil Tay’s dad, Chris Hope, who lives in Canada, had joint custody of her and learned about the Lil Tay persona from her school. “Although Chris Hope has joint custody of his daughter, his ex-girlfriend Angela was Claire’s primary caretaker, and he felt he couldn’t do much to stop the making of Lil Tay,” the Cut reported, adding that Lil Tay’s mom, Angela Tian, told him she wanted to take Lil Tay to Los Angeles.

He told the Cut that “he couldn’t get a straight answer on when they’d return home. His daughter was missing school and eventually racked up 72 absences for the year,” and was concerned about her videos and her “hanging out with adults who appeared to be smoking weed.” According to the Cut, Lil Tay’s father is a lawyer, and “he got a court order requiring his daughter to return to Vancouver and close down the account.” The Cut reported that Chris Hope did not want to shut down his daughter’s career just manage it differently.

“I was bullied, cyberbullied, whatever phrase you want to use, by the millions of people that follow those posts,” Chris Hope said after posts appeared accusing him of being an abusive and neglectful father. At that point, the case remained in court, and Chris Hope was living in Vancouver, according to The Cut.

Jason Tian, Who Had a Failed Rap Career as ‘Rycie’ on YouTube, Was Described as the ‘Genius Behind the Curtain’

The 2019 article in The Cut described Tian as very influential over Lil Tay’s burgeoning influencer career.

“Lil Tay is the face and the attitude, but if this is a case study in the creation of social-media fame, then Jason, Lil Tay’s half-brother, is the genius behind the curtain.”

According to The Cut:

Jason had his own past on the internet. Going by Rycie on YouTube, he primarily posted diss raps in hopes of igniting online fights with YouTubers who had more followers. But his act was derivative and redundant and never gained much traction. So Jason, who’s reportedly obsessed with the internet and its star-making power, hatched a different plan. A little girl saying all of the things he thought — that was something new, much more outrageous, and clickable. And he had just the little girl.

The Cut wrote: “Jason wrote Lil Tay’s lines and coached her on how to say them; Tay was a natural actress and an eager participant.”

