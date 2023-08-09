Lil Tay Dead: Cause of Death Unclear as Brother Also Dies

Social media influencer Lil Tay has died suddenly at age 14, and her brother has passed away too, her family confirmed in an Instagram post on August 9, 2023.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the family wrote in the post.

The family did not release a cause of death for Lil Tay or her brother. Her real name is Claire Hope. Her brother’s name was Jason Tian. LiL Tay had more than 3 million followers on Instagram. Lil Tay also had 220,000 followers on YouTube.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Family Wrote That the Deaths of Lil Tay & Her Brother Were ‘Still Under Investigation’

According to the family, the Lil Tay’s death was not expected.

“This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock,” the family’s statement reads.

“Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving and irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Her last post on Instagram, despite her massive audience was in 2018, when she wrote:

X you truly changed me ❤️ you were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I’m down, 3 hours ago you announced the Charity event we were going to throw, we had everything setup, I can’t believe this, the evil in the world, This isn’t good Bye

I Love you Bro ❤️💔😔😢❤️

That was a post about the rapper XXXTentacion.

Lil Tay’s Brother Jason Tian, Who Accused Their Father of Abuse,

Also Tried to Make It as a Rapper

Claire Hope, popularly known as Lil Tay, and her brother Jason Tian have passed away.#LilTay #RIP pic.twitter.com/rJT5QiyIR2 — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 9, 2023

According to the Sun, Lil Tay went viral with “profanity-filled” rap videos in 2017 but then disappeared from the public eye, before returning to accuse her father of abuse.

According to Dexerto, she was only 9 years old when she first broke onto the public stage.

Her brother, Jason Tian, was accused of inventing her rap persona after not making it as a musical artist himself, the Sun reports.

In 2021, Tian created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Lil Tay that accused their father of abuse. It read:

Lil Tay will be fighting for her life, future and freedom starting April 23, 2021. Tay is in desperate need of funds to support her fight against her abusive father, as a result of this situation she has been in a state of depression. ALL FUNDS raised through this GoFundMe will go towards Tay’s legal fees to give her the fighting chance in court to save her from a life of abuse.. Towards her future, and freedom. Starting April 23, 2021, Tay will be on trial in the BC Supreme Court of Canada up against her absentee father Chris Hope, who along with his wife Hanee Hope (previously known as Richanee Alcover), had physically and mentally abused her. Chris Hope is fighting to permanently gain control of her career as well as custody over her.

The page continued: “Starting April 23, 2021, Tay will be on trial in the BC Supreme Court of Canada up against her absentee father Chris Hope, who along with his wife Hanee Hope (previously known as Richanee Alcover), had physically and mentally abused her. Chris Hope is fighting to permanently gain control of her career as well as custody over her.”

The also made these accusations about Lil Tay’s father:

My sister Tay has been silent on social media for the past 3 years because her absentee father (Chris Hope) served my mother a court order demanding control over Tay’s money, career, and custody, and as a result it was court ordered that my sister had to return to Vancouver, Canada. He also requested through a court order to prevent her from speaking out about the truth. Since then he has stolen millions of dollars from my sister and has taken control of all her funds. He has signed million dollar deals and taken all of Tay’s money for himself, he has spent millions buying himself and his wife (Hanee Hope) a new mansion, speed boat, nice cars, trips to spas, salons, fancy restaurants, trips to Egypt, Dubai, Mexico, Philippines, Hawaii, the UK, Paris, designer clothing and jewelry/watches from head to toe, they have been living a lavish lifestyle for the past 3 years off of Tay’s money.

The extremely lengthy post also contained photos of Lil Tay with a bruised face and lunches that Tian wrote she was given.

READ NEXT: Georgia Mom of 3 & Beauty Queen Accused of Plot to Murder Insurance Executive Husband