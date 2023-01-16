Jedidiah Hall, Maegan Hall’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jedidiah Hall is a Coffee County sheriff’s deputy who is the husband of former La Vergne, Tennessee, police officer, Maegan Hall.

Maegan Hall was fired after being accused of having multiple sexual relationships with fellow officers on the La Vergne Police Department, according to the internal investigative report on the case.

According to Daily Mail, her husband has decided to stick by her even as the case has gone viral. Four other police officers were also fired, and three officers were suspended as a result of the report’s recommendations, USA Today reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jedidiah Hall, Who Has a Master’s Degree, Used to Work as a Park Ranger

Jedidiah Hall was featured in a blog post by the Tennessee State Parks.

At that time, the blog described him as park ranger for Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The blog asked: “What experiences inspired you to work with Tennessee State Parks?” He responded,

I grew up in Chapel Hill, Tennessee, and spent my weekends and summers in the woods and on the riverbanks of Henry Horton State Park. Without much money to travel, Henry Horton became my family’s go-to summer destination. Growing up on the trails and swimming in the river made me fall in love with our state parks and being in the outdoors. When I got older and began working on my master’s degree at MTSU, I had the goal of being a teacher. However, the summer after my first year, I was hired by Henry Horton State Park as a Seasonal Interpretive Recreator. That summer changed my life, and I decided to teach park visitors about Tennessee’s history and natural resources.

The blog quotes Jedidiah Hall as saying his favorite thing “about working for state parks is witnessing the look in our visitor’s eyes when they connect with our state’s natural or cultural resources. That ‘wow’ moment makes all of the hard work worth it, and it makes me fall in love with our park system all over again. ”

Asked, “What advice would you give to someone that shows interest in working with Tennessee State Parks?” he responded, according to the blog:

Explore our parks when you can and find the thing that inspires you about the outdoors. Our parks preserve some of our state’s most precious cultural and natural resources, and there is something for everyone to enjoy when looking for a diverse career. I would also tell them to get involved! Volunteer at your local park by picking up trash, helping with waterway clean-ups, and assisting with resource management projects. Then when they feel ready, they can begin to seek employment as interpreters, maintenance crew, or trail workers.

2. Jedidiah Hall, Who Is Now a Sheriff’s Deputy, is ‘Trying to Salvage His Marriage,’ Reports Say

According to Daily Mail, Jedidiah Hall is now a deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee. He was training for the Tennessee Highway patrol but decided to be a deputy instead after the scandal broke, Daily Mail reported.

“I don’t know how he’s doing it, he’s more of a man than I am, but he’s trying to salvage his marriage,” Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin told Daily Mail.

“I have offered and extended to him any resource that he needs. And all he says is, sheriff, I just want to work for the citizens of Coffee County and I love what I’m doing,” Partin told Daily Mail. “I don’t condone what went on at the La Vergne Police Department but he sure hasn’t broken any laws. He’s the victim here. There’s not a blemish on his record. He is doing a phenomenal, phenomenal job.”

3. Jedidiah Hall, the Son of a Pastor, Married Maegan Hall in 2018, Reports Say

According to Daily Mail, the pair have been together since college, and they were married in 2018, purchasing a home together in March 2022, in Manchester, Tennessee.

Jedidiah Hall is the son of a pastor, Daily Mail reported.

Screenshots from her now-deleted Facebook page show that Maegan Hall was from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and lives in Manchester.

4. Jedidiah Hall Was Not ‘On Board’ With His Wife’s Behavior, the Investigative Report Says

According to the La Vergne investigative report, Maegan Hall told one of the suspended officers, Patrick Magliocco, that her husband “really wasn’t on board” with her behavior.

Magliocco told investigators that he and his wife had an open marriage, and Hall had asked him about “doing things” with Magliocco and his wife, the report says.

It describes how, at one party, Hall and Magliocco’s wife “started kissing, and Hall’s husband came in the room and seemed upset,” the report says.

That’s when Hall is accused of telling Magliocco of Jedidiah Hall, “He really wasn’t on board.” Magliocco admitted having sexual intercourse with Hall on numerous occasions, the report says, and told investigators Maegan Hall asked him for money so she could get a hotel room without her husband knowing.

One of the fired officers told investigators that he had heard Hall and Magliocco were in open marriages, the report says.

5. Maegan Hall Thanked Her ‘Amazing Husband,’ Praising His ‘Constant Support’ When She Became a Police Officer

A now-deleted post on her Facebook page said that Maegan Hall was a pharmacy tech at Walgreens before becoming a police officer. “I’m thankful for my family and friends, and my amazing husband for all of their constant support along the way!!” she wrote.

The report accused Maegan Hall of having sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, conduct unbecoming of an officer, and lying during the course of the investigation. It also recommended the termination of Sergeant Ty McGowan, Sergeant Lewis Powell, Detective Seneca Shields and Officer Juan Lugo.

The report says the investigator recommended a suspension for Officers Patrick Magliocco, Larry Holladay and Gavin Schoeberl. According to USA Today, Mayor Jason Cole accepted those recommendations, calling the behavior “unacceptable.”

According to the report, Maegan Hall was accused of having sex with multiple officers, on duty, at hotels and at their houses, and she was also accused of exchanging nude photos with multiple officers.

