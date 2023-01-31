Jeffree Starr: NFL ‘Boo’ Posts Spark Talk of Football Boyfriend

Jeffree Starr has fans speculating on the identity of his new NFL “boo” when he revealed on Instagram that he’s a professional football player.

On January 27, 2023, Starr tweeted a picture showing him holding hands with a man. He wrote, “Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈”

The tweet has had more than 9 million views.

Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈 pic.twitter.com/wgOuPP4GZy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 27, 2023

Jeffree Starr Revealed That His NFL Boo’s Team ‘Didn’t Make It to the Super Bowl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar)

As speculation raged surrounding the first post, Starr posted again on Instagram about the NFL boyfriend. The post was accompanied by a photo of Starr with a man whose back was to the camera.

“His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom 🧡” Starr wrote, offering some clues this time.

Fans responded on the post, with one commenting, “So like who’s setting up the whole search unit lmaooo.” Another wrote, “Someone definitely gonna find out who that is 😂”

Another person noted that the mystery man was wearing orange. “Teams with orange in their colors: Browns, Bengals, Broncos, Dolphins, Bears. It’s not the Bengals because they were together yesterday and the Bengals played, so that’s a red herring and probably why Jeffree is posting this today to throw people off,” the commenter wrote.

According to Daily Mail, Starr owns a “70-acre property in Wyoming.”

One NFL Player’s Wife Denied He’s the Man With Jeffree Starr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Søren Dahl (@kingkoper)

Heather Pocic, the wife of Cleveland Browns’ player Ethan Pocic, commented on Starr’s Instagram comment thread, writing, “Since apparently my husband name is on this list of guesses I’ll go ahead and let y’all know Ethan Pocic is married with children! And has been a with us the entire off season! But I’m here in the comment section to see who these FBI agents think the player is! 🤣😂🤣🤔🤔.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib is the first openly gay player in the NFL, according to People Magazine.

“It crushed me to hear the stats on young LGBTQ kids and how they’re nearly five times more likely to attempt suicide [than their peers]. And that if they just have one accepting adult—just one person to say, like, ‘Hey, I got your back’—it cuts their chances of hurting themselves by 40 percent,” Nassib told Men’s Health.

According to NFL.com, Nassib is 6 foot 7 inches tall.

That has some fans speculating that Nassib is the NFL player with Starr. However, People Magazine reported that Nassib was dating Soren Dahl, a Danish swimmer, as of early January 2023.

Some fans believe Nassib is not in Wyoming.

We can start with Carl Nassib! Not him, hair texture is completely different. Dating: Soren Dahl. pic.twitter.com/iS3Iibcwgu — Josh Lebron (@JoshuaLebron) January 31, 2023

According to Daily Mail, other Internet sleuths claimed that Nassib could not be the man in Starr’s photos because Nassib’s boyfriend “posted a pic on his story of them at dinner last night,” and that “Nassib had posted a photo at home with his dog at the same time Star was jetting out with his mystery lover.” Those posts are no longer visible on their Instagram pages.

