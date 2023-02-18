Jimmy Carter Health Update: Former President Is in Hospice Care

Former President Jimmy Carter will be receiving hospice care, according to a February 18, 2023, statement from the Carter Center.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the statement reads.

Carter is 98-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Former President Jimmy Carter Was Born in the ‘Small Farming Town of Plains, Georgia’

According to his Carter Center biography, James Earl Carter, Jr., the 39th president of the United States, was born on October 1, 1924, in “the small farming town of Plains, Georgia, and grew up in the nearby community of Archery.”

His father, James Earl Carter, Sr., “was a farmer and businessman; his mother, Lillian Gordy Carter, a registered nurse,” the bio says.

It reads:

He was educated in the public school of Plains, attended Georgia Southwestern College and the Georgia Institute of Technology, and received a B.S. degree from the United States Naval Academy in 1946. In the Navy he became a submariner, serving in both the Atlantic and Pacific fleets and rising to the rank of lieutenant. Chosen by Admiral Hyman Rickover for the nuclear submarine program, he was assigned to Schenectady, New York, where he took graduate work at Union College in reactor technology and nuclear physics and served as senior officer of the pre-commissioning crew of the Seawolf, the second nuclear submarine.

He married Rosalynn Smith of Plains on July 7, 1946, the bio says.

Jimmy Carter Ran a Farm Supply Store Before Serving in Local Government & as Georgia’s Governor

According to the bio, when Carter’s father died in 1953, “he resigned his naval commission and returned with his family to Georgia. He took over the Carter farms, and he and Rosalynn operated Carter’s Warehouse, a general-purpose seed and farm supply company in Plains.”

He served roles in local government, “serving on county boards supervising education, the hospital authority, and the library,” the bio says. “In 1962 he won election to the Georgia Senate. He lost his first gubernatorial campaign in 1966, but won the next election, becoming Georgia’s 76th governor on January 12, 1971. He was the Democratic National Committee campaign chairman for the 1974 congressional and gubernatorial elections.”

On Dec. 12, 1974, the bio says, “he announced his candidacy for president of the United States. He won his party’s nomination on the first ballot at the 1976 Democratic National Convention and was elected president on Nov. 2, 1976.”

The bio continues: