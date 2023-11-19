Rosalynn Carter’s Last Public Appearance Captured in Peanut Fest Video

A video shared by the Carter Center in September 2023 shows the last public appearance together of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Rosalynn Carter died on November 19, 2023, according to a statement from the Carter Center, which said she was 96.

Jimmy Carter is still alive at the age of 99, and he is the nation’s longest-living president in history.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Appeared at a Peanut Festival in Plains, Georgia, in September 2023 & Then Were Supposed to Enjoy Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99. We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch!#JimmyCarter99 https://t.co/c3b9OqzjXU — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 23, 2023

The Carter Center shared the final video of the couple together at a public appearance in September 2023 on the center’s X page. Even though they have both struggled with failing health, the Carters rode in a peanut festival parade in an SUV in their hometown in Plains, Georgia.

“Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99. We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch!” the Carter Center wrote on X, sharing the video.

The X user who originally shared the video wrote, “Can y’all see who is in this car? God Bless Former President Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Carter for making the #plainspeanutfestival parade this year!!! Happy early birthday to him! #JimmyCarter99.”

Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Were Both Receiving Hospice Care When Rosalynn Carter Died

On February 28, 2023, the Carter Center revealed that Jimmy Carter was receiving hospice care due to flagging health. “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the center wrote in a statement.

Then, on November 17, 2023, two days before she died, Jason Carter, grandson of President and Mrs. Carter, released a statement that read: “Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Jimmy Carter turned 99 on October 1. “My grandfather’s legacy is all the personal stories and memories from the people he has impacted all over the world,” said Jason Carter, chair of the Carter Center’s Board of Trustees in a statement at that time. “The mosaic serves as a gift from this community, and we are excited to share it on his birthday.”

The Carter Center statement on Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday also reads, “President Carter is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and the longest-living president in U.S. history. For decades, he has worked tirelessly to wage peace, fight disease, build hope, and stand up for the world’s most vulnerable people. Through more than 40 years at The Carter Center, he has helped reduce or eliminate terrible diseases, foster democracy around the world, and promote physical and mental health as a human right.”

