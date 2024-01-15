Hibachi Restaurant Shooting Video Shows Gunman Calmly Strolling Past Booths

A Massachusetts district attorney’s office has released video of a January 12 shooting at a Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton. The video shows the suspect calmly strolling through the busy restaurant before suddenly opening fire in front of children.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as Joe Araujo, 22, according to CBS News.

According to WCBV-TV, which obtained the video from the DA’s office, the fatal shooting occurred at the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet at 718 Crescent Street.

You can watch the video below. It has been edited to remove the most graphic moments of the shooting. Be forewarned that the video is still very disturbing because of the scene it depicts.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Disturbing Video Shows the Suspect Stop Suddenly in Front of Victim Joe Araujo’s Booth in the Crowded Hibachi Restaurant

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office has released surveillance video of a deadly shooting inside a Brockton hibachi restaurant Friday night. NOTE: Boston 25 News has edited the video and paused it immediately prior to the shooting. https://t.co/wWG3V9X1SO pic.twitter.com/88OgnMr3ej — Boston 25 News (@boston25) January 13, 2024

The video shows the suspect holding something in his left hand, perhaps as a distraction, as he calmly walks down an aisle between booths filled with diners in the Hibachi restaurant. It’s not clear what the suspect had in his hand, but he appears to be walking casually to not draw attention.

He then comes to a sudden stop in front of the victim’s booth and whirls toward him with a gun, opening fire, the video shows. It shows the suspect opened fire in the direction of people sitting in a booth inside the busy restaurant.

A longer version of the video shows young children in another booth right before the shooting occurs.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is wearing a hooded sweatshirt in the video, which was released by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The Victim, Joe Araujo, Was Shot at ‘Point-blank Range,’ Reports Say

🚨NEW: Deadly Shooting inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet The video, made public by the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, shows families and children dining nearby as Joe Araujo, 22, was shot while sitting with a woman at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet restaurant in… pic.twitter.com/On4xprsAav — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 14, 2024

According to WCVB-TV, the shooting occurred at about 7:25 p.m., and the victim was shot at “point-blank range.”

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office told WCVB-TV that they do not believe the attack was random, although they have not yet released a motive.

Although authorities believe Araujo was targeted and that other residents of Brockton are not in danger, the brazen nature of the Hibachi restaurant shooting still unnerved area residents.

“It’s terrible. I mean you bring a child out to dinner and you don’t think something like that is gonna happen,” said Brockton neighbor John Monagle, to CBS News.

Heavy has reached out to Brockton police for additional details. NBC Boston reported that the suspect was wearing a mask when he entered the restaurant. According to NBC Boston, Araujo was from Brockton.

The suspect is not in custody, according to NBC Boston. An obituary for Araujo was not immediately available.

The buffet-style Japanese restaurant has mixed reviews on Yelp. “Great food choices, great location the only thing is they need to add some light it’s dark inside like it’s a night club,” one woman wrote.

Another person wrote, “First of all, the good: value. It’s very cheap, the selection is good and well thought out, and this is probably the best place in Brockton to gorge yourself on as many calories and as much bulk that $14.00 (weekday lunch, tax included, with drink) can buy.”

READ NEXT: Wisconsin University Chancellor Accused of Starring in Online Porn Videos.