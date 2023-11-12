Video Shows Hundreds of Protesters Outside Biden’s Delaware House

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside President Joe Biden’s Delaware home, a scene caught on viral videos.

The protesters want Biden to support a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to Fox News.

CNN reported that Biden’s home is located in Wilmington, Delaware.

“This protest are getting more and more daring,” a woman wrote on X, sharing a video. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

A previous mass pro-Palestinian protest occurred outside the White House gates.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Protesters Accused President Joe Biden of Genocide

HAPPENING NOW: PROTEST IN DELAWARE A large group of pro-Palestine protestors are in Delaware, outside of Joe Biden's home. They're carrying signs, that say things like 'CEASEFIRE' and 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'. They are chanting phrases like: "No Ceasefire, No Vote" "In November,… pic.twitter.com/bn4PNaoeId — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) November 11, 2023

According to Fox News, Biden returned to his home in Delaware on Saturday, November 11, 2023, “only a short distance from hundreds of protesters accusing him of genocide.”

Daily Mail reported that the protesters numbered in the hundreds.According to Daily Mail, the protesters also chanted, “In November we will remember.”

Fox News reported that Biden first gave a veterans’ day address in the state. According to Fox, the protest was called the “Delaware Palestine March.”

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!” the crowd chanted, according to Fox News.

“This is the end. Joe Biden committed political suicide, and nobody’s going for it anymore.” On the ground in Delaware where a mass protest has descended on Joe Biden’s personal home. #shutitdown4palestine pic.twitter.com/ITFeyXcymF — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) November 11, 2023

“This is the end. Joe Biden committed political suicide, and nobody’s going for it anymore,” an X post from the “Party of Socialism and Liberation” says. The page continued, “On the ground in Delaware where a mass protest has descended on Joe Biden’s personal home. #shutitdown4palestine.”

President Joe Biden Recently Wrote a Series of Posts About the ‘Importance of Humanitarian Pauses in the Fighting’

Delaware DSA posted on X, “Delawareans from all over the state (and allies from out-of-state) are rallying to march toward @JoeBiden’s house in Wilmington & demand a #CeasefireForGazaNOW! Join us! #FreePalestine.”

The page’s profile reads, “The DE chapter of @DemSocialists fighting the good fight in the 1st state!”

For weeks, I've been speaking with Israel’s leaders about the importance of humanitarian pauses in the fighting to get civilians to safety, support the freeing of hostages, and increase the flow of food, water, and medicine into Gaza. Here's the latest on those conversations: — President Biden (@POTUS) November 9, 2023

On November 9, Biden wrote on X, “For weeks, I’ve been speaking with Israel’s leaders about the importance of humanitarian pauses in the fighting to get civilians to safety, support the freeing of hostages, and increase the flow of food, water, and medicine into Gaza.”

He added, “As of today, there will be two humanitarian passages that will allow people to flee hostile areas in Gaza. And they’ve already enabled thousands to reach safety.”

Biden also wrote: “We’re also doing everything in our power to increase humanitarian supplies and assistance. There were 96 trucks of supplies two days ago, and 106 trucks yesterday. But we need to see more, and soon. We are aiming for at least 150 per day, every day.”

Biden continued: “Let me be clear: Israel makes its own decisions. They are fighting an enemy embedded in the civilian population, which places innocent Palestinian people at risk. They have an obligation to distinguish between terrorists and civilians and fully comply with international law.”

He added, “These pauses will help get civilians to safer areas away from active fighting. They are a step in the right direction. You have my word: I will continue to advocate for civilian safety and focus on increasing aid to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.”

