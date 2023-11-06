Videos Show Defaced Statues During Washington D.C. Palestinian Protest

Historic statues were defaced during the pro-Palestinian protests in Washington D.C. on November 4, 2023, videos and photos show.

Photos on Getty images show that a monument in Lafayette Square was vandalized with graffiti after the rally to support Palestinians. “F*** Biden,” the graffiti said, along with the word “Gaza.”

According to NPR, at least “tens of thousands of people” protested in Washington D.C. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, “for one of the biggest pro-Palestinian protests in the U.S.” since the Hamas attack on Israel, and Israel’s counter-offensive in Gaza.

Palestinian Protestors on the gate of White House. pic.twitter.com/L2HDFSA9tw — Woke To Reality (@Woke2Reality) November 5, 2023

The protesters, who made it to the gate of the White House, are demanding a ceasefire, according to NPR, which reported that the protest began “at Freedom Plaza, before crowds began a march in a loop past the White House a few blocks away.” Speakers demanded that the United States stop funding Israel and accused President Biden “of backing a ‘genocide’ of Palestinian people,” NPR reported.

I’ve never seen a crowd like this on the Palestinian cause in Washington, DC#Gaza pic.twitter.com/wUUIQLoZUa — Yasmine El-Sabawi ياسمين السبعاوي (@yasmineelsabawi) November 4, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

The Phrase ‘Free Palestine’ Was Written on a General Lafayette Statue Across From the White House

@armstrongwilliams Outrageous and maddening . The Palestinian flag is flying high on General Lafayette statue across from Whitehouse where graffiti is everywhere . ♬ original sound – Armstrong Williams

Armstrong Williams, a conservative commentator, posted a video to TikTok showing the words “free Palestine,” scrawled over a monument. “Outrageous and maddening. The Palestinian flag is flying high on General Lafayette statue across from Whitehouse where graffiti is everywhere,” he wrote.

Gaza and Palestinian supporters placed an Arafat shirt on a statue of Benjamin Franklin in Washington today. pic.twitter.com/XMsM25wQBf — S p r i n t e r X (@SprinterX99880) November 5, 2023

Palestinian activists DESECRATE numerous war memorials and monuments in Washington DC including a Benjamin Franklin statue and Andrew Jackson memorial. H/T @CollinRugg pic.twitter.com/cFXoQW8nmM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 5, 2023

According to journalist Simon Ateba, “Pro-Palestine protestors scale the White House fence to raise the Palestinian flag.”

SEE IT: Pro-Palestine protestors scale the White House fence to raise the Palestinian flag. WATCH pic.twitter.com/cAK3Du6KAa — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 5, 2023

Palestinian protesters DESECRATE statue of American Revolutionary War General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in Washington DC. 📸 @Julio_Rosas11 pic.twitter.com/gzMk16VPKP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 5, 2023

Palestinian supporters also put a Palestinian scarf, a kufiyeh, on a statue of Benjamin Franklin.

Anti-Israel protesters climbed onto the General John J. Pershing statue too. pic.twitter.com/pr0xljGstO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2023

Julio Rosas, a writer for Town Hall, wrote on X, “Palestinian flags were also placed on the Rochambeau Statue in Lafayette Square” and “The General Marquis de Lafayette Statue covered in Palestine flags, signs, and graffiti” and “Anti-Israel protesters climbed onto the General John J. Pershing statue too.”

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Waved the Palestinian Flag ‘on Top of the Rochambeau Statue’

In another instance, a protester waved the Palestinian flag “on top of the Rochambeau Statue,” according to a caption by Getty images.

ABC News reported that the protest was organized by multiple groups, including Palestinian Youth Movement, American Muslim Alliance, The People’s Forum, National Students for Justice in Palestine, Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), Maryland2Palestine.

VIDEO THREAD: Tonight, thousands rallied in front of the White House to say that "Biden, Biden, you can't hide! We charge you with genocide!" and demand "ceasefire now!" from Israel. Many held Palestinian flags through the fence, but Secret Service did not intervene. pic.twitter.com/rtAdKIBXUR — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 5, 2023

Mohammed El-Kurd, a Palestinian who spoke at the protest, said, according to ABC News: “I want us to take a few minutes to consider the magnitude of loss of life currently happening in the Gaza Strip. I want us to consider what it means to lose 10,000 people; for 10,000 people to be killed by Israeli war planes. Consider their families and their grief. Consider their lovers. Consider the people missing them. Consider our martyrs’ lives.”

