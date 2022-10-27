John Fetterman Debate Clips: Video of Key Moments

John Fetterman debate clips have gone viral after the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat struggled with some sentences on video due to the aftermath of a previous stroke.

Fetterman is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican, who had his own controversial moment on abortion during the debate.

Fetterman’s performance has increased scrutiny of his cognitive challenges due to the stroke. You can see some of the top debate clips throughout this article. According to The New York Times, the debate took place just five months after Fetterman had a stroke.

On widely circulated debate clip video shows Fetterman saying “good night” to open the debate.

“Fetterman struggled to communicate clearly, even though he has acknowledged ongoing difficulty in processing what he hears and speaking without dropping words,” NBC News reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Oz Accused Fetterman of Lying About Fracking & Fetterman Tweeted, ‘I Got Knocked Down, But I Got Back Up’

John Fetterman Repeatedly Struggles to Make Sense in Debate with Dr. Oz pic.twitter.com/nepP2rPXZ9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2022

Fetterman tweeted, “I knew a debate wasn’t going to be easy after having a stroke five months ago. I don’t think that’s ever been done before in American political history. I got knocked down but I got back up. I’m going to fight for everyone in PA who ever got knocked down and had to get back up.”

I knew a debate wasn’t going to be easy after having a stroke five months ago. I don’t think that’s ever been done before in American political history. I got knocked down but I got back up. I’m going to fight for everyone in PA who ever got knocked down and had to get back up. pic.twitter.com/rB4kpS1Htw — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 27, 2022

Fetterman highlighted Oz’s comments on abortion after the debate. “I just stepped off the #PASenateDebate stage. Tonight, Dr. Oz said he wants women’s bodily autonomy to be up to ‘local political leaders,'” he tweeted. “Let me be clear: I will ALWAYS support abortion rights.”

WRAP: The toughest moments to watch from the Fetterman/Oz debate pic.twitter.com/Qea29oKlIE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2022

For his part, Oz criticized Fetterman’s contradictory comments on fracking. “John Fetterman lied about his stance on fracking last night,” he wrote.

John Fetterman lied about his stance on fracking last night: pic.twitter.com/3ET2J9JJYv — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) October 26, 2022

Oz also tweeted, “At tonight’s debate, John Fetterman STILL refused to give Pennsylvanians answers: Fetterman did not explain his position on fracking in 2018 where he said, ‘I do not support fracking at all, and I never have.’” Oz added, “Fetterman refused to apologize for pulling a gun on an innocent black jogger in 2013. Fetterman did not explain if he still supports Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plan. Fetterman did not explain why he failed to pay his taxes 67 times.”

Even Some Democrats Raised Concern About Fetterman’s Debate Performance

Watch the full question, and then watch the full answer. It feels politically and medically unethical to have Fetterman run for office right now. If the media can't cover this very serious issue after the debate, they are truly hopeless. pic.twitter.com/9ByAZiipA7 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 26, 2022

Even some Democrats raised concern about Fetterman’s debate performance.

“He should not have debated. Anyone on his team who agreed to a debate should be fired, or never work again, because that debate may have tanked his campaign,” said Chris Kofinis, a veteran Democratic campaign strategist, to NBC News. “This race was trending toward victory. Now, it’s anyone’s guess what happens.”

“Folks are pretty much freaking out on the Dem side,” Khari Mosley, a Pennsylvania Democratic consultant, told NBC.

“In retrospect, he probably shouldn’t have debated,” former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a Democrat, told The Associated Press. “But the key is he is recovering from a stroke.”

Fetterman Oz debate highlights pic.twitter.com/hJNMFGB3Bq — ostonox (@ostonox) October 26, 2022

“The only way to recover from this,” he added to AP, “is for John to go out in public as much as possible, to be seen, to be interviewed, and do as much as he can to let people know that he’s ready to take office.

Chris Cuomo (I know, weird) interviewed people who attended the PA debate tonight: "I'm an independent, I was leaning towards Fetterman, but I have totally changed to the Oz side." "I am a registered Democrat… I'm not 100% sure where I'm going on Election Day." pic.twitter.com/lxtB7vlCgk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

“In my opinion, he did very well,” said Dr. Sonia Sheth, of Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in suburban Chicago, to the AP. “He had his stroke less than one year ago and will continue to recover over the next year. He had some errors in his responses, but overall he was able to formulate fluent, thoughtful answers.”

