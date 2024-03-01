Ohio Man Shot His Ex-Girlfriend’s Dad When She Went to Retrieve Belongings, Sheriff Says

John Moore is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s dad in a residence in South Webster, Ohio, on February 17, according to sheriff’s officials.

In a news release, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that the victim, Joeseph Morris, 46, of Fairborn, Ohio, survived the attack.

“Arrested was John Moore, age 36, of 14191 Lick Run Lyra Rd. South Webster, Ohio. Moore has been charged with Attempted Murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree,” according to the release. “The victim has been identified as Joeseph Morris, age 46, of Fairborn, Ohio. Morris was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, then flown to Grant Trauma Center in Columbus for treatment.”

Morris’s current condition was not released.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Victim’s Daughter Called the Sheriff’s Department Asking Authorities to ‘Stand By’ While She Retrieved Items From Her Residence, the Sheriff Says

According to the sheriff’s release, the situation unfolded on Saturday, February 17, at about 1:45 p.m., when “a female called requesting a deputy standby while she retrieved items from her residence.”

The residence “is located at 14191 Lick Run Lyra Rd. South Webster, Ohio,” the sheriff’s press release says.

“The caller advised that she wanted the deputy to standby because she and her ex-boyfriend were involved in a disturbance the night before in Jackson County, Ohio,” according to the release.

Fairborn, Ohio, is a suburb of Dayton, Ohio. South Webster, Ohio, where the shooting occurred, is a village located in Scioto County. The specific motive or how the shooting unfolded was also not immediately detailed by authorities.

The Woman Called 911 to Reveal Her Ex-Boyfriend ‘Had Just Shot Her Dad,’ Authorities Say

The sheriff’s news release says that about 14 minutes later, the woman called back to report that her father was shot. The woman’s name was not released in the Sheriff’s Department’s press release. It’s not clear why authorities did not arrive, per the woman’s initial request, sooner.

“At 1:59 p.m., the 911 communication center received another call from the female stating that her ex-boyfriend had just shot her dad,” the release adds.

“Sheriff Thoroughman advised that deputies had the suspect detained at 2:02 p.m. and advised that it was safe for E.M.S. to respond to the residence at 2:03 p.m.,” the release states.

“Moore is being held without bound on the Attempted Murder charge and has a $20,000 bond on the Felonious Assault charge. Moore will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, February 20, 2024,” it says.

“Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is an ongoing investigation that may result in more charges being presented at the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date,” the release adds. “Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.”

According to jail records with Scioto County, Moore was booked into the jail on February 17. As of March 1, he was still being held in the Scioto County Jail in connection with the case. He was booked at 6:48 p.m., according to jail records, which described him as 5 foot 8 inches tall. Three charges are listed.

