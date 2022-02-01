John Painter: Tribute to Slain Bridgewater College Police Officer

John Painter was named one of two Bridgewater College law enforcement officers who were shot and killed by an active shooter suspect on the college’s campus in Virginia.

The suspect is now in custody, the College wrote. Both a campus law enforcement officer (Painter) and campus safety officer were both shot, according to Virginia State police.

Virginia State Police did not release the officers’ conditions or names. However, a local journalist named them as Painter and J.J. Jefferson and said both officers had died.

“In a letter emailed to staff and students, Bridgewater’s President confirms both officers shot today have died. According to the letter, they are Campus Police Officer John Painter & Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson,” reported Mike Valerio, a reporter for WUSA9.

🚨Bridgewater College Latest —> In a letter emailed to staff and students, Bridgewater’s President confirms both officers shot today have died. According to the letter, they are Campus Police Officer John Painter & Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson. Suspect condition unknown @WUSA9 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) February 1, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Painter & Jefferson Were Known as the ‘Dynamic Duo’

Suspect apprehended in active shooting on @BridgewaterNews campus. #VSP is on scene & investigating this incident that resulted in a Campus Law Enforcement Officer and Campus Safety Officer both being shot. pic.twitter.com/6yBjpt3QRB — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 1, 2022

NBC12 obtained a copy of the email Bridgewater College’s president sent out. In it, he described how the two officers were close.

“These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the “dynamic duo.” John was J.J.’s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do,” Bridgewater College President David Bushman said in the email, the television station reported.

“This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College. I know we all have so many questions and not many answers. One thing I do know, though, is that we will rally around one another and support each other as we move forward from this day. We are all victims, though some much more so than others, and it will be important that we each seek to find comfort and support in the ways most meaningful for us,” the college’s president said in the email to students, according to NBC12.

The active shooter reports were first communicated to students and faculty via an emergency alert on February 1, 2022.

“Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place,” Bridgewater College tweeted in one of its first alerts.

A man was taken into custody by law enforcement following an active shooter alert at Bridgewater College on Tuesday. Photo by Daniel Lin. @DNRnews https://t.co/C5w7DlGOs1 pic.twitter.com/TQPV7A9oMW — Ian Munro – Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) February 1, 2022

Bridgewater College later gave additional details:

Around 1:20 p.m. Feb. 1 Bridgewater College Police, Town of Bridgewater Police, @VSPPIO, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, @HarrisonburgPD, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police, FBI & @VirginiaDWR, responded to a report of an active shooter on BC’s campus. Initial reports came in that 2 officers had been shot & the armed suspect had fled. State & local law enforcement immediately responded and initiated a massive search operation for the suspect. By 1:55 p.m. the male shooter was taken into custody. Investigation ongoing.

The college gave an “all clear.”

2. Painter Was Remembered as a ‘Great Man’ & ‘Great Law Man’

Painter had a long career in law enforcement.

A tribute posted to Facebook read, “It is with a heavy heart I, like many, share this post in memory of a great man, friend, co-worker, and more notable, a great law man. Chief John Painter gave his time and loyalty to the Town of Grottoes, and gave his LIFE to serve and protect the students and citizens of Bridgewater. These are but a few of many memories I would like to share and will always treasure.”

The reports of the active shooter came on the afternoon of February 1, 2022. The motive is not yet clear.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement,” Governor Glenn Youngkin tweeted.

I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 1, 2022

3. People Were Urged to Remain Sheltered for Some Times

Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

The college followed that up with a tweet that reported that a suspect was in custody, writing, “An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are.”

An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

The college’s website was down but then went back up. It also contained the series of emergency alerts. The first report of an active shooter on campus came just after 1:24. Just after a minute later, the college posted this message: “This is not a test. More info to follow.” The website touts Bridgewater as the “safest college” in Virginia.

4. A U.S. Senator Expressed Prayers for ‘All Involved’

2 security officers shot? Bridgewater college pic.twitter.com/i6y6yB8Cvu — SacKat (@sachibub10) February 1, 2022

Mark Warner, U.S. senator from Virginia, tweeted, “Continuing to closely monitor the situation at Bridgewater College and am grateful for the efforts of first responders already on the scene. Praying for all involved.”

Harrisonburg, Virginia’s Twitter page tweeted, “The Harrisonburg Police Department is currently assisting with an active law enforcement scene in the town of Bridgewater. Please do not travel to Bridgewater at this time until the situation comes to a close. To any of our followers in Bridgewater, please shelter in place.” The page also confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

5. The College Urged People to Text Their Loved Ones

@nbcwashington Hello my Son texted me about a active shooter on the campus of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater Va. I don’t know if you have heard or not. — Eagle Eyes (@Bus_Diva) February 1, 2022

Before the suspect was in custody, the college wrote, “Situation is ongoing. We are communicating with authorities. Will update. Text to let your loved ones know you are okay.”

People wrote on the College’s tweet. “My kid is there, was at the office where incident happened. He said 1 person w gun who ran. Another person believe to be a bystander was tackled by police. Info is sketchy -still locked down,” a person wrote. That information was not verified by authorities.

“Hello my Son texted me about a active shooter on the campus of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater Va.,” a woman tweeted at a news outlet. There were conflicting reports on social media about whether there was only one shooter, but authorities have not clarified. It is common in fast-breaking active shooter incidents for early information to conflict or even be wrong.

A woman tweeted, “I’ve spent the last hour messaging with dear friends & former colleagues at Bridgewater College (my first job), who have been sheltering in place due to an active shooter on campus. I don’t even have the words anymore to say how much this isn’t normal. Except that here, it is.”

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend