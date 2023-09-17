Johnny Mims Video: Birmingham Band Director Tased

Johnny Mims was identified as the high school band director in Alabama who was tased by Birmingham police in a scene captured on viral video.

The video, which was posted to the Birmingham Crime Watchers page, appears to show him being tased. The New York Post identified Mims as the band director in question. You can watch the video later in this article, but be aware that it’s disturbing as it shows the moment of the tasing.

On September 15, 2023, the Birmingham Police Department released a statement on the incident, which took place on Thursday, September 14, 2023, after the Minor vs. J.O. football game, which was played at P.D. Jackson-Olin High School, 1300 Avenue F.

According to police, officers presented the case to the City of Birmingham Magistrate’s Office and obtained arrest warrants for disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Birmingham Police News Release Accuses the Band Director of Refusing to Stop His Band From Performing

According to the police press release, after the football game ended, Birmingham police officers were in the process of clearing out the stadium.

“Officers observed both schools’ bands still performing. Officers spoke with both schools’ band directors to end the performance so students and attendees would leave the stadium,” the release says. “Officers were able to get J.O.’s band to stop performing.”

According to the release, officers approached Minor High School’s band director and “then began asking him to get his band to stop performing. Minor’s band director did not comply with multiple officers’ requests to stop his band from performing; he instructed his band to continue performing.”

Birmingham Police Say an Officer Subdued the Band Director With a Taser After a ‘Physical Altercation’

A police sergeant “was among the officers who attempted to get the band director to stop his band from performing,” the release says. ‘During the officers’ interaction with Minor’s band director, the decision was made to place him in custody.”

According to the release, “BPD officers attempted to take the band director into custody for Disorderly Conduct when a physical altercation ensued between the band director, Birmingham City Schools Security personnel and BPD officers.”

During the “physical altercation, BPD officers attempted to get the band director to place his hands behind his back, but he refused. The arresting officer alleges the band director pushed him during the arrest. The arresting officer then subdued the band director with a Taser which ended the physical confrontation,” the release says.

The band director was treated at the stadium and then taken to the hospital, following protocol for such an incident, according to the release, which adds that he was then taken to the Birmingham City Jail by officers “where he was booked in and subsequently bonded out.”

The internal affairs division investigates all incidents where officers use force, the release says.

Minor High School is located in Adamsville, Alabama, according to its website, which describes it as “Enlightening, Engaging, Empowering.”

