Jonathan Patrick Tatone: 5 Fast Facts You Need to know

Jonathan Patrick Tatone was identified as the off-duty firefighter accused of shooting a fellow firefighter to death in a Los Angeles County Fire Department station and wounding a fire captain.

Tatone, known as John Tatone to friends, then is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fire chief Daryl Osby of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a news conference, “I can stand here to express my feelings and the deepest sympathies and prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of our fallen firefighter and our injured firefighter.”

The deceased firefighter was named as Tory Carlon. A GoFundMe page was established to help his wife and three daughters.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Carlon & a Captain With Both Shot, Officials Say

At 10:55 a.m. on June 1, 2021, there was a “tragic shooting” at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce. “It is with a heavy heart that I stand here and say that one of our firefighter specialists succumbed to his injuries,” Osby said in the news conference. “He was a brave, committed, loyal member of our department for over 20 years.”

The victim was a 44-year-old male “who died from his injuries” – Tory Carlon.

Osby said he spoke with the victim’s family and other members of the family. “You can only imagine how they feel for the loss of their co-worker, and the loss of a husband, son, a father, and a dear friend.”

A 54-year-old male fire captain was also shot and was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said arriving deputies “discovered there had been a shooting at the station itself.” The call came in for a “gunshot victim.”

The deceased victim was a firefighter engineer shot multiple times in the torso. The captain was also “suffering from gunshot wounds,” officials said. Witnesses immediately provided a suspect name and vehicle.

2. The Shooter, an Off-Duty Firefighter, Set His Home on Fire Before Dying

BREAKING: 1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at a fire station in northern Los Angeles County https://t.co/OtMrv8AEdG pic.twitter.com/Yr2N1wpiDz — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) June 2, 2021

The shooter “was an off-duty firefighter who came to the fire station,” said Osby.

After the shooting, he returned to his house, barricaded himself, and the home “was set on fire.” He was also found deceased.

Osby added: “This morning when I received the news it was some of the worst news that I’ve heard in my career. As a fire chief, I’ve dealt with a lot of death and a lot of fallen members in my department. I’ve always prayed that we would never have a line-of-duty death.”

The gunman worked at the same station, officials said.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the head. It appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities said.

3. Osby Said That He Never Thought a Firefighter Would Die ‘in This Fashion’

A firefighter was killed when a gunman opened fire at LA County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce. Our thoughts and prayers are with @LACOFD. STORY: https://t.co/nZeOHBOHQe pic.twitter.com/UsF0HUgJHa — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 1, 2021

Continued Osby, “I never thought that if it occurred that it would occur in this fashion. I know that as firefighters we are in a profession of providing assistance to others, but I ask that in this particular situation that we are asking for your support and your assistance and we ask you for our prayers in our time of need.”

He said that firefighting is a “dangerous and arduous profession” and firefighters put their lives on the line responding to calls for service. “I never thought when our firefighters face danger that they would face danger in one of our community fire stations.

Osby said it was “some of the worst news I’ve heard in my career.”

4. The Motive Was a ‘Workplace Beef,’ Authorities Said

A firefighter in Los Angeles County gunned down his coworkers, killing one and wounding another before taking his own life https://t.co/taedBU6698 pic.twitter.com/XGLAk4Et8Z — Reuters (@Reuters) June 2, 2021

Authorities said that the motive might stem from a “workplace beef” between Tatone and Carlon, according to KTLA.

“It sounds like they didn’t like each other,” Brandon Dean, the lead investigator, told the Associated Press.

KTLA reported that Tatone was a firefighter since 2012.

Officials offered condolences to the victims.

5. A GoFundMe Page Was Set Up to Help Carlon’s Family

A GoFundMe page to help Carlon’s family has raised more than $150,000.

“On June 1st La County Fire Engineer Tory Carlon tragically lost his life at fire station 81 in Aqua Dulce. He leaves behind his wife, Heidi, and three young daughters,” it reads.

“Everyone who knew Tory, loved him. He was an extremely dedicated father and husband who brought a sense of calm to everyone. He absolutely loved being a firefighter and to serving others. His family and friends are devastated by this loss. We appreciate all thoughts and prayers.”

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls