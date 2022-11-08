Joseph Arcidiacono: Ted Cruz White Claw Video

Joseph Arcidiacono is the man accused of throwing a White Claw can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in Texas.

The beverage was initially said to be a beer tossed at Cruz. You can watch video of the moment later in this article. Cruz was appearing in a victory parade for the Houston Astros in Texas.

“UPDATE: Booking photo of Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, now charged with aggravated assault in this incident,” Houston police announced on November 8, 2022.

A Video Shows The White Claw Flying Toward Cruz; Arcidiacono Is Accused of Telling Police, ‘I Know I’m an Idiot’

An Instagram video captures the moment the White Claw is hurled toward Cruz, who was standing in a truck during the parade.

According to Houston police, “HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention.”

Police added: “Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges.”

According to ABC 13, Arcidiacono is accused of telling police, “I know I’m an idiot. I’m sorry.”

A Public Defender for Arcidiacono Tried to Argue the White Claw Can Was Not a Deadly Weapon Under the Law; Cruz Called Arciadiacano a ‘Clown’ With a ‘Noodle for an Arm’

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE At least two cans of beer were thrown at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz while he was participating in the World Series victory parade for the Houston Astros, and one appears to strike him, footage circulating on social media showed pic.twitter.com/DfQQtQyoz6 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2022

Is a can of White Claw hard seltzer water a deadly weapon under Texas law? The public defender for Arciadiacono tried to argue it was not.

The judge set his bond at $40,000. The public defender wanted it set at $100. According to ABC 13, she cited case law holding that a deadly weapon object must “have more than a hypothetical capability of causing death or serious bodily injury.”

ABC 13 reported that the attorney stated Arcidiacono was standing “about 20 feet away from Cruz.”

“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm,” Cruz tweeted.

A Group Is Raising Money for Arcidiacono Online

Ted Cruz Hit with Beer Can During Astros Victory Parade pic.twitter.com/MFsUhr7A2a — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 8, 2022

One video showed a person giving the middle finger at Cruz.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $1,000 for Arcidiacono. It says, “Joseph Halm Arcidiacono need our assistance.”

The page, organized by For the People, reads:

After seeing the video and listening to the crowd I believe Joseph was under pressure and frustration and happened to throw beer at Ted! Although he was very apologetic I believe he need our help because we understand his frustration! We don’t incite violence but we believe Joseph should be home! Please pitch in as we help him and others in time of need like these! Purposed For The People

The incident occurred as concern about violence toward lawmakers and their families escalated after the hammer attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul.

