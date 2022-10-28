Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi Husband: Violently Attacked in Home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, has been violently attacked in the couple’s home, the Speaker’s spokesman confirmed in a statment.

The statement was released by Drew Hammill, spokesman for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The statement calls it a “violent assault.” Paul Pelosi is 82 years old.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” it reads.

The motive, including whether the assault was politically related, is not yet clear. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Statement Says Paul Pelosi Was ‘Taken to the Hospital’ But Is Expected to Recover

According to the statement, Paul Pelosi is expected to recover, but he was hospitalized due to the attack.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical are and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

The statement added: “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

News of the attack broke in the early morning of October 28, 2022.

2. Paul Pelosi Was Recently in the News on a Drunk Driving Arrest

Paul Pelosi has been in the news recently because of a drunk driving arrest.

According to the Associated Press, the Speaker’s husband pleaded guilty in August 2022 “to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country.”

He received a five-day jail term and probation, AP reported.

According to AP, authorities “found Pelosi in the driver’s seat of a 2021 Porsche Carrera and the other driver standing outside a sport utility vehicle.”

3. Paul Pelosi Is a Businessman With a Net Worth Exceeding $120 Million

Paul Pelosi is a successful businessman with a very high net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul Pelosi “has a net worth of $120 million.”

The site says that Pelosi “is best known for owning and operating the San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm Financial Leasing Services.”

He once owned a United Football League team. He “sits on many corporate and philanthropic boards and owns large stakes in companies like Facebook, Apple, Comcast and Disney,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

4. Paul & Nancy Pelosi Have Five Children

According to Vanity Fair, Paul and Nancy Pelosi are parents to five children.

That article describes in great detail how Nancy balanced the competing demands of politics and family life.

One daughter described the family as “synchronized chaos” in the Vanity Fair article. One daughter called Nancy a “hands-on mom.”

“Nothing prepared me for being Speaker of the House more than the values, discipline, diplomacy, interpersonal skills, the logistics, the quartermastering—all that you have to do to raise a family while never taking your eye off the children,” Nancy told Vanity Fair.

5. Paul & Nancy Pelosi Have Been Married Since 1963

The Pelosi’s are in a long-term marriage.

According to his IMDb profile, Paul Pelosi was born on April 15, 1940 in San Francisco, California.

“He has been married to Nancy Pelosi since September 7, 1963,” the site reports.

