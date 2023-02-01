Joseph Jones, Accused Omaha Target Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joseph Jones was identified as the suspect accused of entering an Omaha, Nebraska, Target store on January 31, 2023, and firing rounds from an AR-15 rifle, according to an Omaha police press release.

“Investigators have notified the suspect’s next of kin. He has been identified as Joseph Jones, 32, of suburban Omaha,” the February 1, 2023, police press release said. Omaha police released a series of photos they say show Jones holding the rifle inside the store.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in the news conference that Omaha police received 29 different 911 calls starting at 11:59 p.m. on January 31, 2023. The “first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead,” Schmaderer said.

The February 1 release identifies the officer involved in the incident as Officer Brian Vanderheiden. “He has served the Omaha Police Department for 20 years. He has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy,” Omaha police wrote.

No one was injured other than the suspect, the police chief said.

“He did enter shooting,” Lieutenant Neal Bonacci said in the news conference. “He had plenty of ammunition, and he was armed with an AR-15,” Bonacci said of the suspect.

1. Joseph Jones Purchased the AR-15 Rifle Four Days Before the Active Shooter Incident, Omaha Police Say

According to the police press release, “It was determined that Mr. Jones purchased the rifle used in this incident at Cabela’s four days prior to this incident.”

The chief praised the massive law enforcement response.

“This is what you want. When you have an active shooter in your city, you want a massive response like this,” Schmaderer said.

He said that 911 callers reported an active shooter “within Target” and there was a massive law enforcement to the store. “Everybody in the city responded to this call if they were able to,” said Schmaderer.

Bonacci said it wasn’t clear what the suspect was wearing, but he entered through a front entrance.

#OPD thanks the brave @Target employees who assisted in getting shoppers out of the store today. I have seen a few stories where they are honored. I was also made aware these particular Target employees have recently gone through active shooter training. #TeamEffort — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 31, 2023

The chief said the suspect was a white male who was estimated to be in his 30s.

He confirmed that the suspect had an AR-15 rifle with him and “plenty of ammunition.”

Schmaderer said that shell casings suggest that the suspect entered the Target store and was firing rounds.

It is known whether he was firing at anybody, according to Schmaderer, who said police could not find anyone who was injured, other than the suspect, who “is dead by gunshot through Omaha police.”

In a press release, police wrote:

OPD Uniform Patrol officers and a Nebraska State Trooper arrived at the Target and entered the store where they encountered a white male suspect armed with a rifle. Officers issued numerous loud verbal commands ordering the suspect to drop the rifle. An Omaha Police officer then fired their service handgun striking the suspect who was declared deceased by Omaha Fire Department personnel as a result of the incident. The subsequent investigation revealed that the male suspect had fired multiple shots inside Target, and was in possession of an AR-15 style rifle and thirteen (13) loaded rifle magazines.

2. Witnesses Hid in Storage Containers at the Back of the Store After Joseph Jones Entered the Target, a Report Says

According to 6 News, witnesses told the television station that “about 15 customers and some employees shut themselves into storage containers” in the back of the store.

Jasmine Gascar, a customer at the Target who works nearby, told 6 News she hid in a fitting room and heard 10-15 shots.

“I was sure I was gonna die,” she told the television station, confirming that she believed an active shooter was in the store.

Responding officers shot the suspect who was armed with a rifle. Currently no victims located at Target or local hospitals. Any witnesses who have left the area are urged to call 402-444-4877 to report information. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 31, 2023

“I think a minute more — who knows?” she told 6 News. “I never thought this would happen to me, ever. … This has to stop. We can’t live like this. We can’t live like this. … I just can’t believe our kids are growing up with this.”

The police chief confirmed in the news conference that people were hiding in the store.

3. Police Released a Photo of the Rifle They Say Joseph Jones Used

Police released the above photo of the weapon they say Jones carried into the Target store.

In a statement, Target said the store will be closed temporarily.

“Following an incident earlier today at our Omaha West location, we are extremely grateful that all of our guests and team members were safely evacuated from the store without injury,” Target wrote in the statement on January 13, 2023.

Following an incident in our Omaha West store, we can confirm that all guests and team members safely evacuated the store. The store will remain closed until further notice. We are partnering with the Omaha PD as we learn more. Our statement: https://t.co/SmWDXvhWQ6 — Target News (@TargetNews) January 31, 2023

“The store will remain closed temporarily, during which time we will provide our team members full compensation and access to on-site counseling for those who need it. We thank the Omaha Police Department for their fast response and we continue to partner with them on their investigation. We refer additional questions to law enforcement at this time.”

4. Omaha’s Mayor Says Police Prevented ‘a Mass Casualty Event’

Omaha police fatally shoot man armed with AR-15 and 'plenty of ammunition' at a Target store https://t.co/fOSGtHTh8k pic.twitter.com/Mamdyop3LP — 🌊 R Saddler (@Politics_PR) January 31, 2023

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert praised the police response in a statement to KETV.

“Omaha Police saved many lives today by their quick actions to prevent a mass casualty event at Target,” she said in the statement.

“Omaha Police officers are highly trained to respond to and assess life-threatening situations. Their bravery and high level of skill should be commended,” Stothert told the television station.

5. Officers Responded Within Minutes & Shot Joseph Jones, Police Say

TARGET SHOOTING: One suspect (white male, 30s) shot dead by responding Omaha Police. No victims found. 11:59 am: 911 calls started, police respond within minutes, engage & kill suspect inside front of store. Training tells OPD to enter immediately in active shooter situations pic.twitter.com/0a7OU27uy0 — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) January 31, 2023

Bonacci said in the news conference that officers responded within minutes. He said they did exactly what their active shooting training said: “We go inside, and we neutralize the threat,” he said.

He said “hundreds” of law enforcement officers, from both state and local agencies, responded to the scene.

The suspect was found at the front of the store, he said. He said police believe there was only one shooter.

