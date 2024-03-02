Michigan Man Shot Ex-Girlfriend at Comfort Inn Hotel’s Front Desk, DA Says

Joseph Michael Slocum Jr. is a Wayne, Michigan, man who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she worked at the front desk of a hotel, according to a press release from the County of Wayne Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

The Wayne County man was charged in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Canton, Michigan, the press release says.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced that she has charged Joseph Michael Slocum, Jr., 23, of Wayne, in connection with the fatal shooting of Veronica Crain, 19, of Detroit, Michigan. People Magazine reported that Crain worked at a Comfort Inn.

Veronica Crain Was the Ex-Girlfriend of Joseph Michael Slocum Jr., the DA Said

The prosecutor says that Crain used to have a relationship with Slocum.

“Ms. Crain was the ex-girlfriend of the defendant,” the release says.

On February 16, at approximately 9:22 p.m., Canton police officers “were dispatched to a hotel in the 5700 block of North Haggerty Road for a reported shooting,” the release says. “Upon their arrival, officers located the victim behind the front desk, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.”

Kimberly Crain, the mother of the victim, wrote on Facebook,

My baby girl was shot and killed and as a mother I have to lay my baby at rest. I want to make it as beautiful as possible for her. And as beautiful and young as she was. She was nineteen and never thought this would happen. She thought it was love and I don’t know the answer but my baby is gone and didn’t deserve it. She worked and worked and if not she came home. Never hung out or did anything she shouldn’t do. Please help if you can or if you can’t please say a prayer not only iam I so hurt and trying to wonder why or if I could have protected her but she had four sisters and a brother. All younger than she was, it hurts so bad they loved her and she was always there for them.. My first born, my first love my best friend and she is my guardian angel although I want her back so bad. This ain’t fair I feel like my heart as been ripped out out of me she went everywhere with me and now I can’t see her or hear her.

The family has created a GoFundMe page. It reads,

Hello everyone, I would like to introduce you to Veronica, who was a loving, caring, smart and sweet young girl a daughter, sister, friend and so much more with so much to accomplish and live for, her precious life was taken from us too soon her family and loved ones are left heart broken and in need of help to put our beautiful beloved baby girl to rest in peace. All help is appreciated her mom is not only dealing with the loss of her first born but her other little ones suffering the loss of their sister. This is an unimaginable pain they are going through and any donations would ease all the emotions they are experiencing, thank you all for your kind hearts and support. Please pray for them and the healing of all the ppl who loved this girl genuinely ❤️❤️

Prosecutors Say Joseph Slocum Jr. Was in a Traffic Crash Shortly After the Murder

Slocum “entered the hotel and produced and fired a handgun, fatally wounding Ms Crain, before fleeing the scene,” the DA’s release says. “At approximately 9:43 p.m., Canton police officers were dispatched to Southbound I-275 and Fort Road for a reported car accident. Upon their arrival, officers observed Defendant Slocum lying in the road suffering from multiple injuries.”

“Medics arrived on the scene and transported the defendant to a local hospital for treatment,” the release says.

Slocum Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm,” it says.

“I say this often. The most dangerous time for a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave the relationship. Horrifyingly, this case is a textbook example. We will vigorously seek justice for Veronica and her family. And please, if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are many people and agencies who stand by to help you,” Worthy said in the news release.

Slocum was arraigned and “remanded to jail” on February 26 by Judge James Plakas. The probable cause conference was scheduled for May 3, the release says.

