Josh Powell Update: Where Is Susan Powell’s Husband Today?

In 2009, a woman named Susan Powell disappeared.

Three years later, her husband, Josh Powell, killed himself along with the couple’s two young sons, Braden and Charlie.

That same year, The Guardian reported that Josh Powell would not be buried in the same cemetery as his children, who are in a single casket in Woodbine, Washington.

Susan’s body has never been found.

Here’s what you need to know:

Controversy Surrounding the Burial

At the time of Josh’s death, his living relatives wanted him to be buried alongside his sons, CBS News reports.

His family found a plot of land near his deceased sons but when Susan Powell’s parents threatened legal action, Josh Powell’s plot of land was out on hold.

CBS reported, “Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor and Detective Ed Troyer, who heads the anti-crime organization Crimestoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County, responded by buying the two plots on either side of the boys to make sure Josh Powell didn’t wind up there. The cost is being paid by Crimestoppers, other organizations and private donations.”

Detective Troyer subsequently told the outlet, “We might not be able to keep Josh Powell out of the cemetery, but it’s way better than having him right next to the boys.”

In February, ABC News reported that Terri Powell, Josh’s mother, released a statement saying that she would not try to bury her son near the boys that he killed.

Terri Powell told the outlet, “We have tried so hard to be loving and considerate and respectful in making Josh’s burial arrangements… We love our little Charlie and Braden and want their resting place to be a place of peace and comfort. We have made the determination that Josh will not be buried at Woodbine Cemetery, but are in the process of making other arrangements.”

She continued, “Thank you to all who have so lovingly supported us in this time of inexpressible anguish. Our hearts go out to all of you who – like us – are reeling with shock and grief.”

According to Find a Grave, Josh Powell has been cremated, and the location of his ashes is unknown.

Powell Killed Himself & His Children on February 5th, 2012

On February 5, 2012, a social worker brought Powell’s children over to a house he was supposedly renting. He reportedly, “slammed the door on the social worker…” and within minutes the house was ablaze. He and the children died at the scene.

ABC News writes, “Investigators said that Josh Powell’s charred body was found with a five-gallon gas can between his knees, and they believe his two boys were unconscious before he set the explosion. Their father had brutally wounded the boys by attacking them with a hatchet before blowing up the home, according to police and the medical examiner.”

Josh Powell was slated to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and polygraph test in the upcoming days.

The details surrounding his wife’s disappearance are still unknown.

