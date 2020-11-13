Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Once Dated This Famous Talk Show Host

California Senator Kamala Harris has been in the national political spotlight for years, but now that she’s the first female vice president-elect in American history, more people are deep-diving into her background, especially her dating life before marrying husband and soon-to-be Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in 2014.

On November 13, Twitter users were shocked to discover that Harris, 56, once dated daytime talk-show host and motivational speaker Montel Williams, 64. Photos of the two together with his daughter Ashley Williams attending the Eighth Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis event in May 2001 went viral on Friday afternoon, and users online could not believe their eyes.

The Fact that Kamala Dated Montel and it seems like no one remembers lol pic.twitter.com/gmo81HwS9B — ig: OhHiPretty (@_REALbossbabe) November 13, 2020

Williams, who hosted his syndicated talk show from 1991 to 2008, tweeted about their relationship in August, after President-elect Joe Biden named her as his running mate. He said, “.@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

Williams is currently married to wife Tara Fowler, with whom he tied the knot in 2007. He was previously married to Grace Morley from 1992 to 2000, and Rochele See from 1982 to 1989.

Twitter Users Had Jokes After Learning About Harris’ Relationship With Williams

So we could’ve had the homie Montel as 2nd Gentleman? pic.twitter.com/JssxQ2aYX1 — H.R. Paperstacks (@newjvbell270) November 13, 2020



While some users online couldn’t get over the surprise that the soon-to-be first female vice president once dated the legendary talk show host, others expressed their feelings that he made a big mistake by not making this relationship work. One person tweeted, “Damn Montel with the fumble. Could’ve been in the White House doing that same song 100 different ways.”

One Twitter user found this revelation absolutely hilarious. He tweeted, “Brah why Kamala Harris used to date Montel Williams I’m weak. This mad random,” with a crying laughing face emoji.

Some Twitter users confused Williams with another famous Montell – singer Montell Jordan, and those people were quickly trolled online in their comments thread. Aside from Jordan having one more “L” in his first name, one person clarified, “Montel Williams the talk show host. Montel Jordan was an R&B singer,” while another person commented, “HILARIOUS!!!! Rolling on the floor laughing it’s funny because Montel Williams is regular people size and Montell Jordan is like 6’8 lmfao clear cut difference.”

Some of you don’t know the diff between Montel Williams and Montell Jordan pic.twitter.com/rkBS9osfy2 — RoseT ✊🏾 (@karmamar55) November 13, 2020

One Twitter was upset that Harris’ ex-boyfriend was not Jordan. She tweeted, “found out kamala harris dated montel williams & now i can’t stop singing this is how we do it that’s not even the right montel,” with a sad pensive face emoji.

People Defended Harris Against Users Online Date-Shaming Her on Twitter

I don't care that Kamala dated Montel Williams. She was and is fly af. She leveled up and now she's VP-Elect, and has a supportive spouse who adores her (as he should!). — Thinking Woman of Color (@marjorieromeyn) November 13, 2020

While there were numerous jokes to be had about Harris and Williams, some users online didn’t appreciate people trolling her past dating life. One user tweeted that people should be using her new official title, “You mean Montel dated Madam Vice President-elect Harris,” while another person wanted to shift the attention back to more important matters.

She tweeted, “Apparently Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris once dated that talk-show guy Montel Williams. (Hey, I still have that HealthMaster blender!) Cool. Smiling face with sunglasses Don’t let this distract you that we need to #FlipTheSenateVoteBlue on Jan 5th GA.”

