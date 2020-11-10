Pennsylvania Republican Dean Browning Says He’s a ‘Black Gay Guy’ in Tweet

Pennsylvania Republican Dean Browning was heavily trolled on Twitter after replying to his own tweet while claiming to be a “black gay guy.” On November 10, Browning, who’s a “proudly pro-life and pro-2nd amendment Christian conservative,” as stated on his congressional campaign’s official website, was attempting to tweet out support for President Donald Trump.

Browning, who lost the Republican primary for Lehigh Valley’s 7th Congressional District in June tweeted, “What Trump built in four years, Biden will destroy in 4 months,” a message that has been pinned to the top of his Twitter page since November 8.

In response, a Twitter user with the handle @ADunks5 wrote, “You mean what Obama built in 8 years, Trump trying to take credit for the first 3 years. Trump destroyed in 3 months with the help of the “Trump virus” ! Biden now has to rid the country of the “Trump virus” ! Stay away from Drugs Dean! You’re clearly high!”

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1326266837240225792/photo/1

Browning, a Caucasian man who’s been married to wife Cheryl for 32 years, tweeted in response, “I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much under Trump though. I feel respected which I never do when democrats are involved.”

Ummmmm somebody come look at this pic.twitter.com/bDzZpkaU1z — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 10, 2020

Hours later, screenshots of the since-deleted questionable tweet started to go viral on Twitter. Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis tweeted out a screenshot of the exchange and said, “Ummmmm somebody come look at this.”

Browning Was Accused of Responding to His Own Tweets Through a Burner Account

You know who replies to Dean Browning a lot? "Dan Purdy," a gay black Trump supporter who joined Twitter in October. @DanPurdy322 pic.twitter.com/Gbpjg1ESUZ — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 10, 2020

Numerous online users accused Browning of trying but failing to respond to his own Twitter feed through a burner account named. While this has not been confirmed to be true, Washington Post correspondent Philip Bump pointed out that the Twitter handle @DanPurdy322 has repeatedly commented on Browning’s tweets and tweeted out this message to Huffington Post Editorial Director Noah Michaelson.

He tweeted: “I’m black and gay and I find it disturbing that you think your own personal and biased needs should come before mind or EVERYONE ELSE IN THE COUNTRY. My sister is gay too and she seems to feel the same way but WHY? What makes either of you so special?”

I’ll give Dean Browning credit. That’s a hell of a way to destroy your career. — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) November 10, 2020

Inside Elections analyst Jacob Rubashkin also accused Browning of forgetting to “log into his burner account.”

Twitter Users Connected Browning’s Alleged Fake ‘Dan Purdy’ Account to a Suspended Account Named @SoulCookie32

so from googling it would appear @deanbrowningpa's black guy identity "Dan Purdy" was also once used on the suspended account @soulcookie322. but before that account became Dan Purdy, it was a white guy named "Pat Riarchy" and "White Goodman". dean is really something else pic.twitter.com/gFkUPkNDPV — food truck drove away with my debit card (@fart) November 10, 2020

After Browning’s tweet went viral, Twitter users dug in to confirm whether or not the failed GOP congressional candidate was attempting to use a burner account. One online user tweeted, “so from googling it would appear @deanbrowningpa’s black guy identity “Dan Purdy” was also once used on the suspended account @soulcookie322. but before that account became Dan Purdy, it was a white guy named “Pat Riarchy” and “White Goodman”. dean is really something else.”

After losing in the Republican primary for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District seat, Dean Browning now spends his time doing digital blackface to drag Obama, lmao https://t.co/t7kOXtyg9G — Sailor Plutocracy (@CharlesPulliam) November 10, 2020

Another Twitter user claimed that Browning “wasn’t even trying to hide his fake account. He pointed out that on November 10, “Don Purdy” defended Browning to a woman who claimed Trump built nothing but a “divided country built on hate racism.”

Purdy tweeted, “Wow, you ignorant crybabies really time him a lot of credit for having only been here 4 years. Who was in charge of racism before then – or wasn’t there any?”

Browning Defended His Tweet By Saying He Merely ‘Quoting a Message’ He Received

Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower. Sorry if context was not clear. Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes. Many people won’t say it vocally, but do in private. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 10, 2020



After Browning’s questionable tweet went viral, he responded to the backlash by saying that his message was taken out of context. He tweeted, “Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account– I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower.”

“Sorry if context was not clear,” Browning continued, “Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes. Many people won’t say it vocally, but do in private.”

