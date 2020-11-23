Ex-Spurs Analyst High on Bulls’ ‘Underrated’ UDFA Rookie

The consensus of Chicago Bulls first-round pick is swirling as fans continue to assess his past value

Daniel Greenberg spoke with a former San Antonio Spurs front office member about the Bulls’ latest rookies who will be on the roster this season in fourth overall pick Patrick Williams and Devon Dotson, who was undrafted but signed in rookie free agency.

He admitted Williams’ selection was a “slight reach,” but saw the rationale given Williams’ potential. He also added that the Bulls’ acquisition of Dotson was “an underrated move,” per Greenberg.

Dotson Was Projected as a 1st-Round Pick

Dotson was the leading scorer for the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks as a sophomore last season, averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, four assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Former Memphis Grizzlies vice president of basketball operations John Hollinger named Dotson No. 15 on his 2020 NBA Draft Top 20, one pick behind Williams at No. 14.

Hollinger considered Dotson a “hiding in plain sight guy,” writing that Dotson was “arguably the best player on the best team in the country. He also had the highest steal rate of any notable guard prospect, at 3.5 per 100 possessions this season — a stat which usually augurs well for a player’s pro prospects.

What has Hollinger so high on Dotson beyond the stats? Dotson passed the eye test by blowing past defenders without a screen better than anyone else in the country, Hollinger said.

“Dotson just exploited what space he had brilliantly,” Hollinger said. “Thanks to all the blow-bys, he shot 53 percent on 2s in Big 12 games, which is ridiculous for a small guard.”

At the NBA Draft Combine in November, Dotson recorded the second-fastest three-quarter-court sprint of the past ten years at 3.02 seconds, per CJ Moore of The Athletic.

“It goes without saying that Dotson’s blow-by quickness should be weaponized much more effectively in the pro game,” Hollinger added. “He has his warts if you look closely enough — he’s on the small side, he’s not a great distributor, and the shot is just okay. But anybody who gets into the paint this easily is going to have value in the NBA.”

What will determine Dotson’s value beyond his use as a slasher will be his development as both a shooter and a passer — two tenants that new Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has emphasized in his vision for the team.

Karnisovas has made a point to bring in high-character and hard-working players this offseason in Williams and former Brooklyn Nets veteran Garrett Temple. The addition of coach Billy Donovan and a new coaching staff that’s keyed on player development will test the Bulls roster early this season.

Bulls Unveil Rookie Duo’s Numbers After Their Signing

Dotson signed a two-way contract with the Bulls and the Chicago Wolves as a bubble player this season while Williams signed a four-year contract worth a max of $32.1 million under rookie salary guidelines.

Dotson will wear No. 3 for the Bulls, while Williams has chosen to wear No. 9 this season.

