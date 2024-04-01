Getty Images Flagged Kate Middleton Cancer Announcement Video With Editor’s Note

Getty Images included an “editor’s note” with the video in which the former Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced that she has cancer.

The editor’s note reads, “This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.”

Here is how the editor’s note appears on the Getty Images website next to the Princess of Wales’ video:

Already on X, the Getty Images editor’s note is renewing concern about the Princess of Wales which first ignited after Getty and other major news agencies refused to circulate a photo of the Princess and her children.

Kate later admitted in an X post that she edited that photo. The palace soon released the video of the Princess announcing she has cancer and has started chemotherapy treatments, which ignited a series of new conspiracy theories on social media by people speculating that the video was AI-generated, which has not been proven.

In fact, The Washington Post, in a story on those conspiracy theories, reported that experts believe that Kate’s cancer announcement video is “real” and was NOT digitally manipulated.

One X user noted that it appeared the editor’s note was posted on the Kate video right from the start, although it’s not clear exactly when it was posted, although the caption says the video was posted on March 22.

After the photo controversy, Getty also placed an editor’s note on a 2023 photo, credited to the Princess of Wales, of the late Queen with her family. It was flagged by Getty as “digitally enhanced at source,” according to CBS News. The editor’s note on the Kate cancer announcement video is not as specific, referring only generally to the editorial policy. Heavy has reached out to Getty public relations to ask the nature of the specific concern that led to the editor’s note.

It may be that Getty simply affixes a standard notice on photos and videos provided by third-party organizations, and it doesn’t mean Getty has found any actual evidence of manipulation or other concern, despite the assumptions being shared on X. For example, photo handouts provided by NASA contain that same notification as do photos provided by the National Transportation Safety Board on the Getty Images website. When you search “third party organization” on the Getty website, you get one page of results, including those photos and the Princess of Wales’ video and a photo still from it.

Getty Images Wrote on the Kate Middleton Video Caption That it ‘May Not Adhere to Getty Images’ Editorial Policy,’ But Did Not Specify the Concern

The video is headlined by Getty Images, “The Princess Of Wales Announces She Is Receiving Chemotherapy For Cancer.” The caption reads in full:

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 22: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout video provided by Kensington Palace, Catherine, The Princess of Wales speaks in a recorded, personal video message, providing an update on her health, recorded on March 20, 2024 in Windsor and aired on March 22, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery earlier this year and has revealed that cancer has subsequently been found. She said she has been receiving chemotherapy and asked for privacy for her and her family. (Footage Handout via BBC Studios/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)

Again, it is not clear when the editor’s note was affixed or whether it’s a standard note applied to videos submitted by third-party organizations.

Getty Images did not explain which element of its editorial policy the video may violate.

The editorial policy is wide-ranging, including sections on things like conflict of interest and independence but also “non-manipulation.” The non-manipulation section reads,

Getty Images does not produce or distribute editorial content that has been created or augmented using generative Artificial Intelligence models. Editorial content creators are held responsible for the truthful, impartial and accurate representation of the reality of the events and scenes they witness. They are held to be the first and principal fact checkers. The distribution of imagery or caption text that has been synthetically created is strictly impermissible. Without exception our editorial image partners and providers are required to uphold the same standards and practices as our in-house editorial content teams.

But, again, it’s not clear which aspect of the editorial policy Getty Images was referring to.

In the video, Kate thanked people who have wished her well before revealing she has cancer. The video has earned her sympathy and concern from around the world.

“I wanted to take this time to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding while I have been recovering for surgery,” she said in the video.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family,” she added. “But I have a fantastic medical team which have taken great care of me for which I am so grateful.”

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London,” she said. “At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am in the early stages of that treatment.”

She added: “This of course came as a huge shock.”

Major News Agencies Killed the Photo of the Princess of Wales Out of Belief It Had Been Edited

The video editor’s note comes after multiple international news agencies, including Getty, pulled the photo of the Princess of Wales with her three kids because they believed it had been edited.

According to the Mirror, the decision was made by the “world’s biggest photo agencies” on March 10. They are the Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP), and Getty Images.

The photo agencies raised concern that the photo was “edited from the original,” The Mirror reported.

The Princess of Wales eventually admitted in an X post that she edited the photo, even though earlier reports said William took it.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” she wrote.

Since the palace announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery, there has been little sign of her. Kate, William and their kids were not present at the Royals’ Easter service, breaking a norm. Two other fuzzy photos have emerged of her, one showing Kate in a vehicle with her mother that was published by TMZ and another at a farmer’s market.

The AP’s notification on the photo read, “immediate action needed.”

It said, “Clients please be advised that the following story has been killed and should no longer be used.”

It then said, “The reason for killing the story: At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent.”

According to CBS News, the AP elaborated, “At closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

