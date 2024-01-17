Kate Middleton’s ‘Mystery Operation’ Sparks Health Fears for Princess

The former Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is hospitalized after having undergone abdominal surgery, but Kensington Palace says she wants the exact details to stay private and later clarified to the BBC that she was not suffering from cancer.

According to a statement posted on the Kensington Palace website on January 17, “her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.”

Sparking concerns for the princess’s health, Kensington Palace’s news release said she will “remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days.” The Daily Beast referred to the surgery as a “mystery operation” because the palace has not explained the exact nature of it.

BBC reported that the procedure “was significant enough to keep her in hospital for up to two weeks and it is expected that recuperation could take as long as three months” but noted that Kate has had a “full diary in December and there was no indication that she was unwell during public appearances.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kensington Palace Says the Abdominal Surgery Was Successful But Hasn’t Revealed the Exact Nature of It Because the Princess Wants ‘Her Personal Medical Information’ to Remain Private

Kensington Palace’s statement was short on details about the exact nature of the former Kate Middleton’s surgery.

“The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement says.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continues.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The palace added, “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Kate Middleton’s Abdominal Issue Is ‘Not Cancerous,’ Reports Say

The New York Post reported that Kate’s abdominal issues are not cancerous. Daily Beast reported that the palace clarified that the princess’s problem was “non-cancerous” after the initial press statement.

BBC also confirmed that the palace says Kate does not have cancer.

“Abdominal surgeries often treat issues that affect one’s abdomen and organs, including the stomach, small intestines, spleen, appendix and the colon,” the Post reported. “Procedures may be needed to alleviate problems such as infection, tumors, hernia repair or bowel disease.”

According to USA Today, the last public appearance for Kate, 42, ” was in December for Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene Church.”

According to USA Today, King Charles will also undergo a medical procedure for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace said in a January 17 statement obtained by USA Today. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

READ NEXT: Wisconsin University Chancellor Accused of Starring in Online Porn Videos.