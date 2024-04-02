Missouri Teen Kaylee Gain, Attacked on Video, Shows Signs of ‘Significant Cognitive Impairment’

Kaylee Gain, the 16-year-old girl who was beaten in a viral video in Missouri, is showing signs of “significant cognitive impairment” and does not understand why she is in the hospital, her family’s lawyer said in a new statement.

According to the April 1 statement by Bryan M. Kaemmerer, the attorney for Gain’s parents, her parents wanted to provide the public and media with “another update on her medical condition.” The statement was emailed to Heavy.

A viral video shows a teenage girl smacking Gain’s head against the concrete during an altercation. Gain was beaten on March 8 on a sidewalk near Hazelwood East High School in Missouri. The suspect, 15, has now been charged with assault.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Attorney Says Kaylee Gain’s ‘Ability to Walk Has Slightly Improved’

The attorney’s statement provided additional details about Gain.

“Kaylee’s ability to walk has slightly improved, but she is unable to do so without the assistance of the hospital staff,” he wrote. “However, Kaylee is still showing signs of significant cognitive impairment during the limited conversations that she is able to have, and she tends to reiterate the same short sentences over and over. Although Kaylee appears to realize that she is in the hospital, she does not understand why she is there.”

Kaylee’s parents thanked “all of her treating physicians and the hospital staff for the compassion they have shown Kaylee and the family during her recuperation,” he wrote.

The attorney wrote that some members of Gain’s family “attended the accused’s hearing today but we are unable to share any details about what transpired during this hearing due to confidentiality that is in place in the juvenile court system.”

However, he said the family is “encouraged, however, by public statements by those associated with the accused stating that the accused would like to apologize to Kaylee for what occurred. While these statements do not change the family’s position that it is appropriate for the accused to be tried as an adult, it is encouraging that the accused appears to be remorseful for what transpired during these unfortunate events.”

Kaylee Gain’s Family Is Now Acknowledging That Social Media Posts Were Falsely Attributed to the Suspect

Teen accused of attacking Kaylee Gain ‘wants to apologize’ — as Gain wakes from coma https://t.co/NZPQbBom5f pic.twitter.com/OSRcES2sFl — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2024

The attorney also clarified that the family now believes that social media posts attributed to the suspect were not written by her.

The family also wanted to acknowledge “that it appears that the social media posts that were made from an account bearing the name of the accused do not appear to be legitimate in light of additional details that have surfaced about the timing of the accused’s arrest, the accused’s lack of access to her phone after she was taken into custody, and metadata showing precisely when these posts were first published,” he wrote.

“The timing of events that transpired in the hours and days after the family became aware of Kaylee’s attack, including when they were first made aware of these social media posts, are understandably difficult TO recall given how shocked and saddened they were to learn of what happened,” he wrote. “The family is thankful that the accused apparentLy did not post these entirely distasteful messages. This does not, however, change the fact that the family firmly believes that there is more than sufficient evidence for the accused to be tried as an adult.”

READ NEXT: Caitlin Clark’s Dad, Brent Clark.