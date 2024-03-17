Missouri Teen Kaylee Gain, Who Was Beaten on Video, Is ‘Fighting for Her Life,’ Grandma Says

Kaylee Gain, the Missouri teen who was beaten in a disturbing scene captured on viral video, is “fighting for her life,” her grandmother revealed in a Facebook update.

Terry Nordstrom Thompson of St. Louis shared a graphic on her Facebook page that read, “U ever just cry yourself to sleep begging God to heal everything you’re going thru…” and wrote, “Everyday right now.”

She also shared a graphic that read, “No matter your child’s age, when they are hurt, your heart hurts too.”

A GoFundMe page to help Kailee has raised more than $330,000 as of March 17.

According to KDSK-TV, Kaylee is a Hazelwood East High School student in Missouri who was injured in a “fight” near campus, which has resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect, who is being held “on assault charges.” The beating was captured on viral video that shows Kaylee lying on the ground appearing to convulse.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaylee Gain’s Grandmother Revealed That She Is in ‘Very Critical Condition’

Gain’s grandmother revealed she is in “extremely critical condition.”

She wrote on Facebook on March 13,

Calling all Angels and Prayer Warrior for Kaylee. Some of you know the vicious assault/attack on her last week. It went viral and every local news station and national was carrying this story. It unforgiveable what she endured and went through. Our granddaughter is in very critical condition and fighting for her life.” Thompson also shared the GoFundMe page and wrote, “This is is her gofundme page for her and her family. We love her so much and hoping and praying for a full recovery but the road is long. Thanks to everyone of you that has reached out and we appreciate all the concern for this young lady. Anything helps so please share this with all your friends and families.”

The GoFundMe Page Also Provided an Update on Kaylee Gain’s Condition

The GoFundMe page says that Kailee suffered “a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage.”

The page provides this statement, which includes information on Kaylee’s condition.

With heavy hearts I am asking for support for our beloved Kaylee and family. In minutes, this family’s life shattered when their only daughter was assaulted outside of a North County high school. She was left alone on the ground to convulse before EMTs arrived on the scene. She was admitted to one of the local hospitals in Saint Louis with a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage. She has major brain bleeding and swelling and is in critical condition. Kaylee is fighting hard to stay alive and heal but this is only the beginning of a very uphill battle for Kaylee and her family. We will not know the extent of the brain damage that has occurred until she wakes up but the path to recovery will be extremely hard on the family, not only mentally but financially. Her mother and father are staying by her side night and day hoping to bring her back to the Kaylee they know and love. Your support would help with lost wages and piling up medical bills due to intensive care treatment. Every Donation, big or small, will go directly towards easing these stressful days, allowing Kaylee’s family to be able to be there 100% for her day and night and help with the medical bills that they foresee. For anyone that is or cannot donate now, please keep Kaylee in your thoughts and prayers for a full recovery. Please share this far and wide so that we can reach everyone’s hearts in this family’s time of need. The overwhelming response from friends, family, and the community has already brought the family to tears. They offer everyone their deepest gratitude. Thank you for coming together for them in this time of need. ❤️