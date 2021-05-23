Keith Appling Wanted in Detroit Shooting Death

Keith Appling is an ex-Michigan State star who was named a suspect in a fatal shooting by Detroit police.

As of May 23, 2021, he was at large and being sought by the police, according to a police news release. He is a former standout at Michigan State University.

The homicide occurred on Saturday, May 23, 2021. Appling is 29 years old. Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014 and helped the team make the Elite Eight.

BREAKING: Right now @detroitpolice are searching for former MSU basketball star Keith Appling, who is a suspect in a fatal shooting of a 66 year old tonight in Detroit.@wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/9P8yaCYWvV — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) May 23, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

The Shooting Stemmed From an Argument, Police Say

According to the news release, Appling was named by the Detroit Police Department as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

The victim was a 66-year-old man. He was not identified by police and his relationship to Appling, if any, was not clear. The shooting occurred in the 13200 block of Whitcomb.

Heavy.com has contacted Detroit police for additional details, and they will be added to this story if received.

“The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect wanted in connection to a Fatal Shooting that occurred on the city’s west side,” police wrote.

They identified Appling as a 29 year old man, 6 foot 2 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Police said the shooting was the culmination of an argument that turned into a physical fight and eventually led to Appling allegedly firing several shots before driving away. He remains at large.

Police said Appling and the man got into an argument Saturday evening that escalated into a physical fight. Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man. Police said Appling drove away from the scene and has not been captured.

On May 22, 2021, around 7:10 p.m., the victim and Appling “had a verbal altercation, which turned physical,” police wrote in the news release. They said Appling then “fired multiple gunshots at the victim fatally wounding him. After the shooting the suspect fled in a newer model tan colored Buick Regal.”

Police Believe Appling Is ‘Armed & Dangerous”

Detroit police believe that Appling is both armed and dangerous.

He has a prior criminal history for weapons-related offenses.

According to MLive, they include being charged with carrying a concealed weapon in 2016, being accused or rape in a lawsuit in 2018 and being accused of possessing heroin in 2020.

Of the concealed carry accusation, the prosecutor’s office said at the time, according to MLive: “On June 18, 2016 at 1:30 a.m. Appling was driving his car when the police had him pull over and conducted a traffic stop at Hanna Street and Seven Mile in Detroit. During the stop it is alleged that the police discovered that Appling had a handgun under the driver’s seat.”

A Detroit native, Appling played a few games with the Orlando Magic in the NBA but never made it big in professional basketball.

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls