Pennsylvania Guidance Counselor Accused of Assaulting Boy in Supermarket Parking Lot

Kelly Schutte is a 35-year-old Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, middle school guidance counselor who is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, police say Schutte and the boy “engaged in sex acts in Schutte’s car on the way to a Pennsburg supermarket and in a secluded section of the store’s parking lot,” as well as in the teenager’s bedroom when his parents were out of town.

Among the evidence was an earring Schutte is accused of leaving behind at the teenager’s home, the Inquirer reported.

Schutte worked at Pennridge South Middle School, according to Fox News.

According to NBC Philadelphia, police learned of the alleged relationship when the teenage boy became frightened and told his parents.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Schutte Is Accused of Talking to the Boy Regularly After They Sat Next to Each Other on the Bus During a Field Trip

Pennsylvania School guidance counselor, Kelly Schutte, is charged with repeatedly raping boy, 14, in car outside SUPERMARKET and in 'victim's' bed https://t.co/ZOWdzSrHqB pic.twitter.com/NlIaXLxpOf — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 12, 2023

NBC Philadelphia reported that the boy told police that he “had been talking with Schutte regularly” since they sat next to each other on a school bus during a class trip, and he “regularly got called to Schutte’s office throughout the rest of the school year and missed class at times.”

She is accused of repeatedly having sexual contact with the boy in two Pennsylvania counties, according to NBC Philadelphia, which reported that Schutte is accused of communicating with the boy through Snapchat and the school app Canvas.

Schutte is on administrative leave, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

People who live near the school criticized Schutte to ABC 6.

“I hope she pays for it. I feel bad for the parents, too and the kid. That kid has to live with that for the rest of their life,” said Lisa Law from Souderton to the television station.

“My stomach turns, it does. And I feel so bad for the child and their family,” said Carol Lynch from Telford to ABC 6.

The Boy Called His Parents in a Panic After a Family Member of Kelly Schutte Caught Him Kissing Her, Reports Say

Schutte has been charged with seven counts, according to Pennsylvania court records:

1 18 § 3124.2 §§ A.21 F3 School – Intercourse/Sexual Contact with Student 07/17/2023

2 18 § 3124.2 §§ A.21 F3 School – Intercourse/Sexual Contact with Student 07/17/2023

3 18 § 3124.2 §§ A.21 F3 School – Intercourse/Sexual Contact with Student 07/17/2023

4 18 § 6301 §§ A1ii F3 Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above 07/17/2023

5 18 § 3126 §§ A8 M2 Ind Asslt Person Less 16 Yrs Age 07/17/2023

6 18 § 3126 §§ A8 M2 Ind Asslt Person Less 16 Yrs Age 07/17/2023

7 18 § 3126 §§ A8 M2 Ind Asslt Person Less 16 Yrs Age 07/17/2023

The court records say bond was set at $25,000. The arresting agency was the Upper Perkiomen Police Department, the court records say. She is awaiting preliminary hearing and was arrested on November 9, 2023, according to the court docket, which gives her full name as Kelly Ann Schutte.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the 14-year-old boy’s mother contacted police in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, in July 2023 and told them her son had “told her he was involved in a romantic and sexual relationship with Schutte,” the guidance counselor at Pennridge South Middle School.

He called his parents “the night of July 17 in a panic and said he needed to be picked up from Schutte’s home,” according to the criminal complaint which was obtained by NBC Philadelphia.

The parents found the boy “hiding behind a parked vehicle” after one of Schutte’s family members “spotted him and Schutte kissing inside her home,” NBC Philadelphia reported, according to the complaint.

The family member had ordered the boy to “get out,” and he hid on a street and called his parents because he was “frightened,” ABC 6 reported.

Schutte is married to husband Christian Schutte, according to public records and Daily Mail. Both of their Facebook pages are deleted. According to Daily Mail, she also has a child.

