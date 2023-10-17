Khalid Yagobbi: Accused of Killing Pedestrian in Long Beach

Khalid Yagobbi is the Los Angeles, California, man who is accused of intentionally striking and killing a pedestrian in Long Beach on October 14, 2023.

In addition, Yagobbi is accused of striking and injuring five other people who are in stable condition when he sped through a red light in his car, KTLA-TV reported.

“The suspect remained on scene. He has been identified as Khalid Yagobbi, a 46-year-old resident of the city of Los Angeles,” the Long Beach Police Department wrote in a news release. “Yagobbi was transported to a local hospital for treatment and then transported to the Long Beach City Jail, where he was booked for murder and is being held on $2,000,000 bail. Detectives will present their case later this week to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration. At this time, the motive for the incident remains under investigation.”

The female pedestrian who died has been identified as Romelia Cuarenta Aguilar, a 60-year-old resident of Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department wrote in a statement on Facebook: “A statement from the LBPD regarding disinformation circulating on social media about Saturday’s murder on Shoreline Drive. While motive remains under investigation, at this time, there is NO indication the incident is connected to terrorism nor the current violence in the Middle East.” Police denied that there was a “gag order” preventing them from sharing information on the case.

Long Beach Police Believe That the Suspect Acted Intentionally But Say They Have No Indication It Was an ‘Act of Terror’

Hermano de Romelia Cuarenta busca cómo trasladar sus restos a México. https://t.co/X3tVXrnP1Y — Univision LA (@Univision34LA) October 17, 2023

Homicide detectives “have arrested a driver responsible for a fatal traffic collision that occurred on October 14, 2023, which is believed to be intentional. At this time, there is no indication this incident is an act of terror or connected to any international events,” a news release from Long Beach police says.

At approximately 6:34 p.m., officers “responded to Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way regarding an injury traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians.”

Upon arrival, officers “found a female pedestrian down in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” the release says. “Officers rendered medical aid to the victim until the arrival of the Long Beach Fire Department who continued aid and subsequently determined her deceased at the scene. Additional people sustained injuries as a result of the collision and were transported to local hospitals for treatment; they are in stable condition.”

“On behalf of the Long Beach Police Department, I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Romelia Aguilar for their loss,” said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish in the news release.

“The violence and acts of terror abroad have generated concern and anxiety throughout our community, and this apparent act of violence has only added to that anxiety. The immediate response by our officers, detectives, and partners from the FBI has been instrumental in this investigation, and while there is no evidence indicating a nexus to the current conflict in the Middle East, we will remain vigilant as we continue investigating every aspect of this crime.”

The FBI Responded to the Scene After the Suspect Was Accused of Driving Through a Red Light at a High Rate of Speed

During the preliminary investigation, police wrote, “officers discovered evidence leading them to believe the collision was possibly intentional. As a result, Homicide and Collision Investigations detectives responded to the scene of the collision. Detectives determined the suspect, driving a Chevrolet Bolt, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Shoreline Drive at Aquarium Way at a high rate of speed when he drove through a red light and struck the pedestrians and multiple occupied vehicles, without slowing.”

The FBI is involved. “Due to the suspicious circumstances of the incident and current international events, the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. At this time, there is no indication that this incident was an act of terror nor associated with the current violence in Israel; however, the investigation is ongoing,” the release says.

Police noted: “Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Sean Magee and Juan Carlos Reyes at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.”

The victim’s brother Juan Cuarenta told KTLA that his sister “had stopped by his food truck for dinner and that the family is utterly shocked by the incident,” the television station reported.

“No one expects something like this to happen. What else can I say? She was my sister. I adore her and love her very much and I’m mourning her death,” he said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the victim’s family.

“Hello, my name is Juan Carlos Cuarenta, yesterday my sister, Romelia Cuarenta was run over and pronounced deceased at the scene in downtown Long Beach (THE PIKE) 10-14-23. It is such a tragic news to be sharing right now , but we didn’t expect this. We will like to collect fund for my sister to cover funeral expenses and will thank everyone for their collaboration,” it reads.

