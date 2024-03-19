Cause of Death for Pro Tennis Champ’s Boyfriend Revealed After Florida Hotel Balcony Tragedy

The cause of death for former professional and Olympic hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, who was the boyfriend of professional tennis sensation Aryna Sabalenka, is an “apparent suicide” on the property of a Miami, Florida, area hotel.

That’s according to Miami-Dade police, which told Heavy in a statement that Koltsov jumped from the balcony of the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort near Miami, Florida, on May 18. He was 42-years-old. The hotel is located in Bal Harbour, Florida, which is located just 15 miles from Miami.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony. The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov (04/17/1981). No foul play is suspected,” police wrote in an email.

According to BBC, Sabalenka “intends to play in the Miami Open” despite the tragedy. She is the second seed in the tournament, BBC reported.

According to People Magazine, Sabalenka and Koltsov had been dating since 2021 and were still together at the time of his death. People reported that Koltsov was in Miami to “support” Sabalenka as she played in the Miami Open there. She first won a grand slam title in 2023 at the Australian Open, People reported, and she appeared on Netflix’s show about professional tennis, “Break Point.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Konstantin Koltsov Played on the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL Team

According to Elite Prospects, Koltsov was born in Minsk, Belarus. He was drafted in 1999 as the 18th pick in round one by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Elite Prospects reports. He played several seasons for that team.

According to Reuters, Koltsov was a forward who was a member of the Belarus national team that performed in the 2002 and 2012 Olympics. His time with the Pittsburgh Penguins spanned 2002 through 2006, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the Russian Club Salavat Yulaev also confirmed Koltsov’s death, saying, “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away.”

“He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club,” the statement said, according to Reuters. “May he rest in peace.”

Aryna Sabalenka Posted About Her Love for Konstantin Koltsov on Instagram

Sabalenka last posted a photo several days before the tragedy showing her in Indian Wells, California. “We will be back stronger next year to this paradise place ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans have filled her comment thread with well wishes. “I’m sorry for your loss Aryna❤ sending you much love🙏🏻😭” wrote one.

Forty-eight weeks before his death, she shared a series of photos and videos showing her with Koltsov and wrote, “I love you @koltsov2021.”

Koltsov had an Instagram account, which Sabalenka tagged in her post, but his posts were set to private. Sabalenka was also born in Minsk, Belarus, and has won more than $22 million in career prize money, according to WTA Tennis.

READ NEXT: Wisconsin Students Face Mysterious Illness at School