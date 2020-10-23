Is Kristen Welker a Democrat or a Republican? What Are Her Politics?

Kristen Welker is the moderator for the second and final 2020 Presidential Debate, as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off for the last time before election day. But is Welker a Democrat or a Republican? What are her political beliefs?

Trump called Welker’s politics into question when he began tweeting about how he believed she was “unfair” in mid-October. This has led many to wonder what Welker’s political beliefs are.

She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

Welker, 44, is the NBC News White House correspondent and co-anchors Today Weekend. Noah Oppenheim, NBC News President, said about Welker: “Kristen represents the best of NBC News and of journalism generally. She’s fair, she’s deeply prepared, she’s well-versed in the issues and she’s going to do a great job.”

Welker joined NBC News in 2010 after working in Redding, California, and Rhode Island, Chicago Tribune reported.

In September, Welker received the “Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television” award from the Washingtonian, Women in Journalism reported.

She’s a Registered Independent Today & Was a Registered Democrat in 2012

In her voter registration records, she’s a registered Independent, Chicago Tribune reported. The New York Post, meanwhile, reported that in 2012 she was registered as a Democrat in Washington, D.C., and in 2004 she was registered as a Democrat in Rhode Island. Politifact confirmed that she had been registered as a Democrat in 2012, according to the District of Columbia Board of Elections, and now has no registered political affiliation.

Welker has tweets showing she’s quite point-blank about her interactions with Trump. In one, she shared that Trump called her a “disgrace” for asking a question about Russia.

Moments ago I asked @POTUS “yes or no” if he’s ever worked for Russia. His response: “I have never worked for Russia.” He also said it’s a “disgrace” that I asked the question. — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) January 14, 2019

Jim Acosta of CNN referred to her as a “consummate professional…tough but fair.”

I’ve worked alongside @kwelkernbc during two admins now. She’s the consummate professional.. tough but fair. Looking forward to watching her moderate Thursday’s debate. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 20, 2020

The Federalist, a conservative publication, painted her as an anti-Trump activist for asking Trump if he had “ever worked for Russia.” The Federalist also condemned Welker for calling Kamala Harris a moderate compared to progressives in the Democratic party. However, many progressives expressed disappointment with Harris, believing she was too “establishment” leaning and not far left enough, The New York Times reported.

Alex Howard of the Digital Democracy Project said Welker asks “tough, fair questions.”

I’ve known @kwelkernbc for over 3 decades, as a classmate at @GFSchool & a consummate professional in Washington. She’s a smart journalist who asks tough, fair questions of people in power, & a kind, generous person. Trump should apologize for calling her “terrible,” but won’t. https://t.co/7r0UzSxNuy — Alex Howard (@digiphile) October 18, 2020

Trump Once Called Welker ‘Dishonest’ But He Also Once Praised Her for Being a Good Journalist

Trump and Welker have had a roller-coaster ride of moments in the past. In July 2018, Welker asked Trump in a press conference if he had given Putin the “upper hand” by criticizing Prime Minister Theresa May, Mediate reported. Trump said about her question: “That’s such dishonest reporting. Of course it happens to be NBC — which is possibly worse than CNN.”

Journalists at the time, including NBC colleague Ken Dilanian, said Trump was overreacting to a fact-based question.

Now the president of the United States is accusing @kwelkernbc of "dishonest reporting," because she asked a fact-based question about statements that all of us heard with our own ears. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 13, 2018

But after that, Trump was more complimentary of her. In January after Welker was given a weekend anchor position, Trump congratulated her, HuffPost reported. He said NBC made a “very wise decision.” Watch that moment below.

“They made a very wise decision,” President Trump said after congratulating @kwelkernbc on her promotion to co-anchor of NBC’s Weekend Today pic.twitter.com/emmPn0SEGP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 17, 2020

Welker Was One of Four Questioners at a Democratic Debate

MSNBC & Washington Post Democratic Debate (Full Length) – November 20, 2019 | MSNBCTen Democratic candidates took the stage in Atlanta, Ga. sparring on major issues during the MSNBC/Washington Post Democratic Debate. Aired on 11/21/19. » Subscribe to MSNBC: http://on.msnbc.com/SubscribeTomsnbc MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe,… 2019-11-21T18:22:41Z

Welker was one of four questioners during one of the Democratic debates. You can watch that debate above.

She also went viral in April when two TV light stands fell during her live broadcast and she handled the whole thing quite calmly.

She’s Married to John Hughes, Who Works as a Marketing Director for Merck, & Her Parents Have Donated to Democrats

She’s married to John Hughes, a Merck marketing director. They were married just recently in 2017, Business Insider reported.

Her parents have donated to Democrats, The New York Post reported, noting that her parents donated nearly $20,000 to Barack Obama and $3,300 to Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign. However, parents’ political leanings are not always an indication of how their children feel. Politifact confirmed that Welker’s own FEC records don’t show donations to any political candidates.

She Once Posed in a Photo with the Obamas in December 2012

A photo has gone viral on social media showing her standing with then-President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and a man whom the New York Post reported was her father. The Post said the photo was taken when they celebrated Christmas at the White House. Welker shared the photo on Facebook on December 13, 2012, writing: “Christmas at the White House!”

USA Today reported that Christmas parties with reporters at the White House are a longstanding tradition and not unusual. The parties typically include photos with the President and the First Lady and are invitation-only. Richard Hudock, NBC spokesperson, told USA Today that she also attended the Trump White House press party in 2017, but the administration later ended that tradition.

She Did Not Include Foreign Policy in Her Debate Topics

The Commission had originally announced that tonight’s debate’s topic would focus on foreign affairs, KIRO 7 reported, but Welker announced different topics. Trump’s campaign requested that the debate continue its original focus on foreign policy.

Our letter to the BDC (Biden Debate Commission) pic.twitter.com/ZsY5JfMbT7 — BillStepien (@BillStepien) October 19, 2020

The Commission noted that the debate topics are subject to change based on news developments.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates