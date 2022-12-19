Kya Christian Nelson & James Thomas Andrew McCarty: Accused of National Swatting Hoaxes

Kya Christian Nelson and James Thomas Andrew McCarty are accused in a national ring camera swatting ring in which authorities say they livestreamed police response and taunted responding officers through the cameras.

Both men are also accused in other cases of making false 911 calls to schools, including false reports of an active shooter. Swatting is when people make hoax calls to law enforcement to generate a large police response.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, California, announced in a press release that a grand jury had indicted Nelson and McCarty on December 19, 2022, in a “swatting scene that took over ring doorbells across U.S. to livestream police response to fake calls.”

According to the release, the ring-related swatting incidents occurred in Flat Rock, Michigan; Redding, California; Billings, Montana; Decatur, Georgia; Chesapeake, Virginia; Rosenberg, Texas; Oxnard, California; Darien, Illinois; Huntsville, Alabama; North Port, Florida; West Covina, California; and Katy, Texas.

Nelson is from Wisconsin and McCarty is from North Carolina.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Prosecutors Allege That the Men Gained Access to a Dozen of Ring Home Security Cameras Across the United States, Placed Bogus 911 Calls & Then Taunted Arriving Police Officers

The two men “have been charged with participating in a ‘swatting’ spree that, over a one-week span, gained access to a dozen Ring home security door cameras nationwide,” the DOJ press release says.

The release says the men “placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, sometimes while taunting responding police officers, the Justice Department announced today.”

2. Nelson Is Currently Incarcerated in Kentucky on a Different Case for Terroristic Threats to a Local School

According to the DOJ release, Kya Christian Nelson is known as “ChumLul,” and is 21 years old and from Racine, Wisconsin.

Nelson is “currently incarcerated in Kentucky in an unrelated case,” the DOJ release says. According to VINE LINK, Nelson has been in the Fulton County, Kentucky, detention center since July 2022.

The Fulton County Jail records say Nelson is incarcerated in Kentucky on accusations of terroristic threats.

The Murray Ledger reported that Nelson called in “two separate threats to Murray High School” in Kentucky and was sentenced to seven years in prison. he was accused of reporting a false active shooting on a school to police dispatch in January 2021, generating a police response to the school because it was determined it was false. The next day, he is accused of calling in a bomb threat.

He was arrested by Kentucky authorities at his home in Racine, Wisconsin, the article reported.

Calloway Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson chastised Nelson during his sentencing hearing.

“I’m sure in my youth there were more silly things I did than I care to remember, and some that I probably should have been punished a bit more for than I was,” Jameson said, according to Murray Ledger. “But it never rose to something like this, and that’s the difference here. There are young people who make silly mistakes, but most of them are dealt with in District Court downstairs because they don’t rise to the severity of what happened here. This could have been a very dangerous situation, and it certainly alarmed a lot of people, including folks who work in this courthouse.”

In Wisconsin, Nelson has an open 2021 criminal misdemeanor case for “Alter Identity Marks-Manuf’r Property.” Nelson was released in that case on $400 cash bond. In April 2021, bond was forfeited and a warrant issued when Nelson did not appear in court, according to court records. The case was never resolved. There is also a 2021 Wisconsin case in which his extradition to Kentucky was approved, court records say.

A Facebook page for Nelson was deleted.

James Thomas Andrew McCarty also goes by the name “Aspertaine.” He is 20 years old and is from Charlotte, North Carolina, but he lived in Kayenta, Arizona, at the time of the alleged swatting, the release says.

McCarty and Nelson were charged “with one count of conspiracy to intentionally access computers without authorization. Nelson also was charged with two counts of intentionally accessing without authorization a computer and two counts of aggravated identity theft,” the release says.

3. McCarty Is Also Accused of Telling an Indiana School He Was About to Start Shooting

On December 15, 2022, McCarty was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, and accused of calling schools and police departments throughout the country in hoax calls, according to WBTV.

According to the television station, in one of those instances, McCarty “told police in New Jersey that he killed one person, hurt another, and would blow up a house.”

In another, he told an Indiana school that he was a student who was about to become an active shooter.

In Ohio, he lied to police that he had “four bombs outside of a retail store,” WBTV reported.

According to the DOJ, in the ring camera case, between November 7, 2020, and November 13, 2020, Nelson and McCarty “gained access to home security door cameras sold by Ring LLC, a home security technology company. Nelson and McCarty allegedly acquired without authorization the username and password information for Yahoo email accounts belonging to victims throughout the United States.”

The release says they “determined whether the owner of each compromised Yahoo account also had a Ring account using the same email address and password that could control associated internet-connected Ring doorbell camera devices.”

Using that information, the DOJ alleges, “they identified and gathered additional information about their victims.”

4. The Men Are Accused of Taunting Responding Police Officers Through the Ring Cameras

After obtaining the private information, the two men are accused of placing “false emergency reports or telephone calls to local law enforcement in the areas where the victims lived.”

According to the release, these reports or calls “were intended to elicit an emergency police response to the victim’s residence.”

“The defendants then allegedly accessed without authorization the victims’ Ring devices and transmitted the audio and video from those devices on social media during the police response. They also allegedly verbally taunted responding police officers and victims through the Ring devices during several of the incidents” the release says.

One Swatting Incident in West Covina Involved Nelson Posing as a Minor Child Reporting Her Parents were Shooting Guns Inside the Home While Drinking, Reports Say

In one example, on November 8, 2020, Nelson and an accomplice “accessed without authorization Yahoo and Ring accounts belonging to a victim in West Covina,” the release says.

“A hoax telephone call was placed to the West Covina Police Department purporting to originate from the victim’s residence and posing as a minor child reporting her parents drinking and shooting guns inside the residence of the victim’s parents.”

Nelson “allegedly accessed without authorization a Ring doorbell camera, located at the residence of the victim’s parents and linked to the victim’s Ring account, and used it to verbally threaten and taunt West Covina Police officers who responded to the reported incident,” the release says.

“This series of swatting incidents prompted the FBI in late 2020 to issue a public service announcement urging users of smart home devices with cameras and voice capabilities to use complex, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication to help protect against swatting attacks.”

READ NEXT: The University of Idaho Students Who Were Murdered in Moscow, Idaho