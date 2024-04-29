Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Spotted in Cozy Photo Together at Stagecoach

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky spent family time together at Stagecoach.

The longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple announced their separation in July 2023, but in April 2024 the two hung out with their daughters at the star-studded country music festival.

Stagecoach was held on April 26-28, 2024, on the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California, which is not far from the longtime couple’s vacation home in La Quinta, California.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards’ Daughter Posted a Photo of Her Family at Stagecoach in April 2024

On April 26, Richards posted a video to her Instagram story as she headed to watch Elle King’s set with friends at Stagecoach. Two days later, her eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie posted a photo of her mom, dad Mauricio, and two of her sisters from behind as they stood arm in arm and watched another performer on stage. Farrah tagged Richards, who wore a black cowboy hat, as well as Umansky and her sisters, Alexia and Sophia, in the cozy shot.

While the photo was first posted by Farrah, both Richards and Umansky reshared it on their Instagram stories. On his story, Umansky also posted a photo of him dancing with his daughter Alexia during that same set.

Fans reacted to the Richards and Umansky’s public reunion on Instagram.

“Thank goodness 🙏,” one commenter wrote.

“I hope they are getting back together,” another agreed.

“Maybe her midlife lesbian crisis is over,” another wrote in reference to longstanding rumors about Richards’ close relationship with singer Morgan Wade.

“Where’s Morgan? 🤔🤔🤔” another fan asked.

Wade was nowhere in sight during Stagecoach weekend. Instead, the “Wilder Days” singer played shows in Bloomington, IL and Lawrence, KS over the weekend, per her official website

Other commenters were more skeptical about the Richards-Umansky sighting at Stagecoach.

“Wow it’s a miracle! (Being sarcastic). Kyle needed a storyline,” one commenter wrote.

“Of course the reunion is over, no more need for a fake story line, this was predicted to happen. Good for their kids tho I’m happy for their children,” added another commenter.

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will begin shooting soon, but Richards has not confirmed if she will return to the show.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Have a History of Going to Stagecoach Together

Richards is a huge country music fan and her love for Stagecoach goes back well to before she befriended Wade. In 2015, she posted a photo with Umansky at the music festival and captioned it, “Stagecoach with my man.”

In 2022, she shared another photo of her and The Agency founder walking arm and arm at the festival. “Stagecoach with my other half,” the RHOBH star wrote at the time.

While they are still separated, Richards has said that she will always have love for Umansky. In an interview with Extra, she said her relationship with Umansky remains “actually pretty good” considering what they have been through.

“We’re very good friends,” she said in February 2024. “You know, we always were even, you know, as a married couple. So, we live in the same house and we’re a family so it’s really, we’re doing good, considering.”

