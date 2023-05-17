Laura Ingraham Fired? Fox Denies Reports of New Primetime Lineup

Has Laura Ingraham been fired? Fox News, in a statement given to Daily Variety and The Daily Beast, is denying that any decision has been made to change the primetime lineup that features Ingraham.

The Drudge Report ignited a “Laura Ingraham fired” Twitter trend with the blaring headline, “HANNITY FOXNEWS SHOWCASE; MOVES TO 8 PM WATTERS, GUTFELD GET PRIMETIME.”

Drudge wrote: “FOXNEWS preparing to announce ambitious new schedule, the DRUDGE REPORT has learned, a schedule where every hour of primetime will change! TOP SOURCE: ‘IT’S OUR BOLDEST AND MOST FEARLESS LINE-UP EVER’…”

Drudge linked to a story by Daily Variety. That story reported that Fox News Channel is considering “multiple scenarios” for “its primetime lineup after the ouster of Tucker Carlson.” However, it also reported that Fox News is denying that a new lineup has been determined.

Despite the pushback from Fox, many people on Twitter posted about Ingraham.

I am hearing Laura Ingraham was just fired from Fox News not verified yet but this is crazy. — Victor Hamsa (@VictorHamsa) May 17, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Fox News Says ‘No Decision Has Been Made on a New Primetime Line-up’

Daily Variety reported that Fox News declined to comment on Drudge’s claim that Hannity will move into the 8 p.m. slot that used to be occupied by Tucker Carlson.

“No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” Fox News said in a statement to Daily Variety on May 17, 2023.

Heavy contacted Fox News’ public relations staff and asked whether Ingraham has been fired, whether she has been cut out of a new prime-time lineup, and what time her show will be at if she was not fired. This story will be updated if comment is received.

Daily Variety noted that, if Drudge’s report is true, “There would also be a question about Laura Ingraham, who has led Fox’s 10 p.m. hour since launching her program, ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ in the fall of 2017.”

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch Previously Said There Would Be ‘No Change to Our Programming Strategy’

On May 9, 2023, the Daily Beast reported that Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch “suggested during a Tuesday earnings call that Fox News would not be shaking up its primetime lineup” in the wake of Carlson’s firing.

“There’s no change to our programming strategy at Fox News,” Murdoch said at that time, according to Daily Beast. “It’s obviously a successful strategy, and as always, we are adjusting our programming and our lineup and that’s what we continue to do.”

Daily Beast reported that Fox News’ ratings, especially during its primetime period, dropped sharply after Carlson was fired.

Ingraham was tweeting news stories as always on May 17, 2023, including, “IRS removes investigative team from Hunter Biden probe: Report.”