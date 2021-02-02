Laura Schwartzenberger: FBI Agent Slain in Florida Praised for Heroism

Laura Schwartzenberger was identified as one of the two FBI agents who lost their lives in the shooting of multiple FBI agents in Sunrise, Florida. The FBI director paid tribute to Schwartzenberger and the other agent for exemplifying “heroism today in defense of their country.”

In a statement, FBI Director Chris Wray named the deceased agents as Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and Daniel Alfin, 36.

He said they were “shot and killed this morning in the line of duty while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida.”

Wray said five FBI agents were shot in the incident at an apartment complex, but the other three wounded agents are expected to survive.

1. Schwartzenberger, a Member of an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Was Remembered for Her Bravery

The Miami Herald reported that Schwartzenberger and Alfin were both “veteran agents of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force program.”

In his statement, FBI Director Wray said that the FBI “lost two of our own today.” He said Schwartzenberger and Alfin were killed in the line of duty, saying they “put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe.”

Wray continued: “Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery.”

FBI Director Chris Wray: "Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, were shot and killed this morning in the line of duty while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida.” pic.twitter.com/Ct7USw2ihm — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 2, 2021

He added, “We continue to stand by our FBI Family, and the families of these Special Agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together.”

NBC Miami reported that up to five FBI agents were injured with two rushed to the hospital.

Wray said that three other agents were also shot and wounded; two suffered injuries requiring hospital care but they are both now in stable condition. The third agent did not require hospitalization.

2. Schwartzenberger Was Helping Serve a Warrant for Child Exploitation

REST IN PEACE: This is Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, one of the two @FBI agents shot and killed today while trying to serve a federal search warrant in South Florida. https://t.co/yBnCSXGhpv 📷: @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/gDRM228kxq — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 2, 2021

Serving a warrant can be dangerous business, and that’s what the FBI agents were doing in this case – serving a warrant for child exploitation, according to FOX46.

The suspect “was wanted for violent crimes against children,” NBC Miami reported. The suspect’s name was not yet released.

The Miami Herald reported that the suspect is believed to have barricaded himself in an apartment before shooting and killing himself. According to the Herald, the agents were executing a “routine search warrant to seize the suspect’s computer and other evidence.”

They had matched an internet protocol to the suspect, the newspaper reported.

3. Schwartzenberger Spoke to a Middle School About Cyber Safety & Gave an Interview About a Sextortion Scam

A 2016 tweet from a Florida middle school indicated Schwartzenberger spoke to children at the school about cyber safety. “Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger giving a lesson on cyber safety in Law Studies!” the tweet reads.

In 2020, she spoke at the school again. “Great to have FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger join us to present to our 6th Grade Legal Studies & Forensic Science students about online safety and cyber crimes!” a tweet reads.

Great to have FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger join us to present to our 6th Grade Legal Studies & Forensic Science students about online safety and cyber crimes! @MDCPSCentral @FBIMiamiFL @FBI @miamimagnets pic.twitter.com/sJ906w1Wdc — Rockway MS (@rmsfalcons) February 13, 2020

The tweet included an array of photos showing Schwartzenberger speaking to and posing for a photograph with the children.

In 2018, Schwartzenberger spoke to a local CBS affiliate about a sextortion scam in which criminals pretended they had hacked into people’s computers to get explicit photos of them. “It is very traumatizing for the victim,” Schwartzenberger told the station in that interview. “Their reputation is on the line.”

She warned, “There has been cases where they’ve hacked into the victim’s computer and hacked the person’s camera. That is where they got images or videos.”

The Miami Herald reported that Schwartzenberger had been an FBI agent since 2005 and was assigned to the Miami office of the FBI’s Innocent Images National Initiative, which “investigates the online sexual exploitation of children.”

An affidavit quoted Schwartzenberger as saying, according to the Herald, “I have conducted and assisted in several child exploitation investigations and have executed search warrants that have led to seizures of child pornography.”

4. The Bodies of Schwartzenberger & Alfin Were Accompanied to the Medical Examiner’s Office by an Honor Guard

SOMBER SALUTE: 2 FBI agents were killed in the line of duty during a shootout while serving a warrant in Sunrise. The bodies were given a full escort to the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office. 3 more agents were injured in the shooting. @WPLGLocal10 #News pic.twitter.com/MTS016qsSI — Terrell Forney (@TerrellWPLG) February 2, 2021

Heartbreaking videos and photos emerged of the slain agents’ bodies being taken to the medical examiner’s office with an honor guard accompanying them.

One video showed one of the deceased agents being taken into the building, body covered with an American flag. You can watch that video here.

The Sunrise, Florida, Police Department tweeted, “There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions. Please use an alternate route.”

They added, “The scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation, affected neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace on Nob Hill Road are still asked to remain at their homes until we are able to open Nob Hill Rd for travel. Thank you for your patience as understanding.”

Earlier, they tweeted, “8:40am: We ask that residents in the community, Water Terrace remain in their homes. Law Enforcement still has the entrances blocked at this time. Thank you for your patience.”

5. The Shootings Took Place at an Upscale Apartment Complex

2 FBI agents shot, killed while serving warrant in South Florida, reports say https://t.co/ZPk1Eep7om pic.twitter.com/rU70K912P9 — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) February 2, 2021

According to CNN, the shootings took place at the Water Terrace apartment complex at 6:04 a.m.

Sunrise, Florida, is located near Fort Lauderdale.

The apartment complex website describes it as fairly upscale, featuring a resort-style pool and spa and other amenities.

This story is being updated as more information is known about the FBI agents.

