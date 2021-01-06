Where LeeAnne Locken Is Since Leaving Real Housewives

Following her dramatic exit from Real Housewives of Dallas last year, it appears that LeeAnne Locken has been keeping herself busy.

The former Bravo star, who faced backlash from fans after making racist comments during season 4 about cast mate Kary Brittingham, announced in February 2020 that she would not be returning for season 5, which airs on January 5, at 9/8c, according to PEOPLE Magazine.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” she expressed to the magazine. Locken indicated that she would be spending more time with family and on her philanthropy work.

If you’re wondering what Locken is up to now, you’re not alone.

Here’s what you need to know:

Locken Referred to Brittingham As “Mexican” & A “Chirpy Mexican” on Multiple Occasions

Throughout season 4, Locken referred to her cast mate, who was born in Mexico, as “Mexican” and a “chirpy Mexican” on multiple occasions.

She said during a trip to Thailand that Brittingham wanted to prove how “f****** tough she is because she’s from Mexico.”

Locken later apologized for her comments during the RHOD reunion, saying “I really f***** up, and I really went in a hole, and I am really very upset and disappointed with myself.”

“I am very sorry. I promise you it will never happen again,” she added.

Fans quickly demanded for her firing following the reunion, citing her apparent lack of remorse during her apology, according to MEAWW.

Locken Told The Daily Mail That She Is Happier Since Leaving the Show

According to The Daily Mail, Locken says she is happier since leaving the show.

“You don’t realize how deep in it you are until you remove yourself from it,” she shared with the publication.

“It’s weird because, you know, I go out now and I see my friends and they’re all like, ‘Oh, my god — you’re so happy and bright and joyful,’ And I’m like, I know I found the old LeeAnne and she’s back!” she added.

Since leaving the show, Locken quarantined with her husband Rich Emberlin earlier this year in their Texas home.

She also shared with The Daily Mail that the extra time spent with her husband brought the two closer together.

“The pandemic has either really brought couples close together or it has really made sure to keep couples further apart,” Locken said. “I am lucky that I have a husband who is smart enough to quarantine away from me when we are home.”

The reality star has done some non-profit work with The Fashion Foundation, an organization is dedicated to helping kids in need through fashion.

“Anybody who knows me knows that I spend the majority of my time working in the non-profit world, really trying to pay it forward, really trying to make a difference,” Locken said to The Dailt Mail.

The Daily Mail reported that the organization has donated over 500 bags of school supplies to children living in shelters in an effort to help with virtual learning.

