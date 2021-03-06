Leigh Ann Bauman: Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Accused in Murder Plot

Leigh Ann Bauman is a well-known real estate agent in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, who is accused of a plot to murder her former mother-in-law. She is also a competitive power boater, magazine cover model, and art dealer.

In one bizarre detail, Bauman is accused of sending her daughter a text that read, “your grandmother will die.”

According to Lake Expo, she is a “well-known Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent.” Her Facebook page is filled with glamour shots and promises to get people their dream homes.

She’s now facing a criminal charge of conspiracy to commit murder, which is a class C felony. She once wrote on Facebook that Lake of the Ozarks was “the land of pretty girls & men with checkerboard shirts & facial hair.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bauman Believed Her Former Mother-in-Law Was Trying to Interfere in Her Relationship With Her Daughter, Prosecutors Say

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Bauman on March 4, 2021 at 2:15 p.m., according to Lake Expo.

According to KY3, the plot involved a plan to murder her former mother-in-law. Bauman is 43 years old and lives in Lake Ozark.

The motive? According to KY3, prosecutors allege that Bauman believed the target was trying to harm her relationship with her daughter. Her Facebook page contains photos showing her with the girl.

With one picture showing her at a restaurant with her daughter last fall, she wrote, “Dinner w/ My Sun, My Shine, My Babe.”

2. Bauman Told a Witness on Tape She Wanted It to ‘Look Like an Accident’ & Knew as a Christian That the Plot Was Wrong, Prosecutors Allege

The criminal charges say that a witness recorded Bauman entering a deal to pay $1,500 to people from St. Louis to kill her ex mother-in-law and make it “look like an accident,” according to Lake Expo.

She was asked multiple times “if she was sure she wanted to hire these people,” and indicated that she did, according to the news site.

Lake Expo further reported that Baumann is allegedly on tape saying “she knew as a Christian it was wrong but she could ask for forgiveness.”

3. Bauman Has Political Connections & Promised to Make ‘Your Home Dreams REAL’ in Lake of the Ozarks

In 2019, Bauman wrote on Facebook, “L.A. is back in Real Estate with 15 years experience! Looking forward to making your home dreams REAL with Reece & Nichols Lake of the Ozarks!”

On Facebook, she also referred to herself as “Art Dealer, CEO, HBIC at The Lake Ozark Gallery LLC. Commercial & Residential RealtorR at Universal Realty Group at realtor.com Pro. Lives in Lake Ozark, Missouri.”

KY3 reports that prosecutors asked that Bauman be held without bail because “of her finances and danger to the victim.” Court records reviewed by Heavy.com do show that Bauman was denied bail.

The plot unraveled when an attorney for the witness contacted authorities, the television station alleges.

”The local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” said Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham, according to KY3. On one Facebook post, she wrote that she enjoyed accompanying a mayor as “1st Lady of Lake Ozark & visit with our core of dynamic professionals!”

4. Bauman, Who Posted Glamour Shots on Facebook, Was Divorced in 2018

According to Missouri court records reviewed by Heavy.com, Baumann and her husband were divorced in 2018.

On social media, she posted pictures wshowing her with guns, speed boats, motorcycles, and on old magazine covers in glamour shots.

“Sweet! I have the JC ❤️ Ball, but want a pearl-handled Smith & Wesson if you see one! I’ll pay ya back! 👊” she wrote in the comment thread of a picture showing her with a weapon. With another picture of a gun, she wrote, “New gun locked & loaded, can’t wait to be a dead-on killshot with this puppy, too!!!! Who wants to shoot this weekend?”

5. Bauman Was a Professional Power Boater

According to her Facebook page, Bauman was a professional power boater.

“I am SUPERCHARGED to drive & WIN more in this boat for 2021 Offshore Powerboat races with the throttle legend! 🏁💯⚓️🙌” she wrote on Facebook.

“We are taking meetings with Missouri potential sponsors this week! Whose name will be on the side??!!!”

In January 2020, she wrote, “Another magazine article!…We are gearing up for Lake 2021 Race season!!”

READ NEXT: Golden Trump Statue Causes Controversy at CPAC.