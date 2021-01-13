Lisa Montgomery’s Last Words Before Execution: ‘No’

Lisa Montgomery’s last words before she was executed was a one-word response after she was asked if she would like to say anything: “No.” She was convicted in the death of Bobbie Jo Stinnett and kidnap of her baby daughter, Victoria Jo.

Montgomery cut Stinnett’s baby from her womb and pretended she was her own child in a gruesome murder December 16, 2004 in the small town of Skidmore, Missouri. Victoria Jo survived and was rescued the day after her mother’s murder.

Montgomery’s attorneys asked for a stay of her execution, arguing she was not able to understand the reason for her execution, pointing to mental health issues stemming from a history of abuse. The U.S. Supreme Court denied the stay, and Montgomery died by lethal injection January 13, 2021.

A Reporter Who Witnessed Montgomery’s Execution Described Her Final Moments

Michael Tarm, a legal affairs writer with the Associated Press, was present for Montgomery’s execution and detailed her final moments on Twitter. He wrote during the early morning hours as he and other reporters awaited news of whether the execution would proceed. He said an indication would be whether they were moved to vans.

“We are leaving for vans to take us to the death chamber,” he wrote just after midnight, adding he was required to leave his phone behind.

A little over an hour later, he wrote, “#LisaMontgomery is dead. Pronounced at 1:31 a.m.”

He then described the process and Montgomery’s last moments.

Tarm wrote:

As the execution process began, a female executioner standing over #LisaMontgomery’s shoulder, leaned over, gently removed Montgomery’s face mask and asked her if she had any last words. “No,” Montgomery responded in a quiet, muffled voice. She said nothing else. As a curtain was raised from a divider separating #LisaMontgomery from witness rooms, she looked momentary bewildered, glancing at journalists peering at from behind glass. She tapped her fingers nervously for seconds but otherwise showed no signs of distress, and closed her eyes. As the lethal injection began, at around 1:18 a.m., Montgomery kept licking her lips and gasped briefly as the pentobarbital entered her body through IVs on both arms. A few minutes later, her midsection throbbed for a moment, but quickly stopped.

Montgomery Was the First Woman to Be Executed Federally Since 1953

Montgomery was the first woman to be federally executed in nearly 70 years. She was the first woman to be executed by the United States government since the 1953 execution of Bonnie Brown Heady of Missouri. Heady was a prostitute and widow of a bank robber who kidnapped 6-year-old Robert “Bobby” Cosgrove Greenlease, Jr. Heady took the boy to Carl Austin Hall, her boyfriend, who fatally shot the boy, according to MissouriNet.

Sandra Babcock, one of Montgomery’s attorneys, told 41 Action News that legal guilt was not the question that should determine whether to execute Montgomery.

“The issue in this case has never been about whether she is legally guilty; she is,” she said. “The question is whether she deserves to die for her crime and that question is a much more complex one that revolves around her moral culpability as opposed to her legal culpability. Is this the kind of person that is so sadistic, so irredeemable, that she deserves to be eliminated from the human race?”

