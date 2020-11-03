Live Texas Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Senate Race

Who will win the Senate race in Texas: incumbent John Cornyn, Democrat Mary Jennings Hegar, or will there be an upset from third-party candidates David Collins or Kerry McKennon? This historically Republican state has had close Senate races before. Will voting side with the Republicans as it did when Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz faced off? Or will it go a different way this time? Follow right here for live Texas election results and a live results map.

A Texas poll by Morning Consults for October 22-31 gave Cornyn a lead over Hegar at 47% to 43%, according to 538. And an October 29-31 poll by Emerson College gave Cornyn a four-point lead of 51% to 47%. A Data for Progress poll for October 27-November 1 gave Hegar 47% to Cornyn’s 50%. And a Gravis Marketing poll for October 27-28 ranked Cornyn at 49% and Hegar at 43%. So while there’s still some room for maneuvering, most polls are giving Cornyn the odds of winning.

But when will voters know the results? In El Paso, the polls close at 8 p.m. Central and everywhere else in the state, polls close at 7 p.m. Central. So that is when you can start expecting to see results in the Senate race. But as for when a winner is called for the Senate, that depends on how close the race is. Texas Tribune reported that a winner in Texas was declared in 2016 just after 8 p.m. Central. When Cruz and O’Rourke had a closer Senate race, the results were still declared by 9:30 p.m. Central. The Texas Senate race will likely be called again tonight by that time, but it’s not guaranteed.

If the race is too close, then voters may need to wait for results until absentee ballots are counted, which could be postmarked as late as 7 p.m. today and received by 5 p.m. tomorrow, Texas Tribune reported. Overseas military ballots have until November 9 to arrive.

Follow the 2020 Senate election results courtesy of Heavy’s partners at Decision Desk HQ below:

See the Most Recent Texas Senate Results Here

The results in the Senate race for Texas can be viewed in the Decision Desk widget below. This map will update in real-time.

While you’re waiting for the results to come in, you can watch the full debate between Cornyn and Hegar from three weeks ago below.

Full US Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ HegarRepublican John Cornyn and Democrat MJ Hegar vie for a U.S. Senate seat from Texas. 2020-10-10T01:42:05Z

While the Senate race is always attention-grabbing, the Texas Senate race that recently got the most attention was the one between Sen. Ted Cruz and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke. In that race, Cruz edged out a narrow win with 50.9% of the votes to O’Rourke’s 48.3%. This came out to 4,260,553 votes to O’Rourke’s 4,045,632 votes. This was much closer than some thought a Senate race in Texas could be, and left the door open to wonder about Presidential and Senate results in Texas in the years to come. Although O’Rourke fared so well in the Senate race, those results did not translate into his presidential run.

See Overall Senate & House Results Below

Below is the map for overall control of the Senate. Similarly, you can hover over the state of Texas or you can see all the results from the Senate races across the country.

You can see a map of the results for the House below. Hover over the state of Texas or any other state whose results you want to see.

In Texas, voting records have been broken so far. More than 8 million votes were already cast as of October 30, Texas Tribune reported.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates