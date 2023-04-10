Louisville Victims at Old National Bank: Photos & Names

The five Louisville shooting victims who lost their lives on April 10, 2023, at the hands of a Kentucky mass shooter were bank executives and employees with long careers in finance.

The victims killed in the shooting have been identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64. Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt was wounded and is in critical condition, police said. The four victims all worked at Old National Bank along with the shooter, according to their LinkedIn profiles. The wounded victims other than the officers also worked at the bank, police said.

The suspect was named by police as Connor Sturgeon, 23, a bank employee.

Several hours after their news conference, Louisville police confirmed that a fifth victim had died – Deana Eckert, 57.

According to Louisville Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, Officer Nick Wilt is 26 and graduated from the police academy in March 2023. Wilt was shot in the head, Gwinn-Villaroel said, and underwent brain surgery. He is in critical but stable condition. Three of the injured victims, including Wilt, are in critical condition at the University of Louisville Hospital, the interim chief said at the press conference. Three others are in non-critical condition and three were treated and released, she said.

Here’s what you need to know about each victim who died:

Joshua Barrick

Joshua Barrick was a senior vice president in the bank’s commercial real estate group, his LinkedIn page says. “Senior Vice President within Old National Bank’s Commercial Real Estate group charged with growing a loan portfolio of primarily real estate developer/investor clients,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Barrick also worked at PNC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as a portfolio management officer, credit analyst, and vice president, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was a graduate of Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky, and Xavier University, where he had degrees in business administration and finance and marketing, his LinkedIn page says.

Jason Brewer wrote on Facebook, “To say I am lost is an understatement. My dear friend Joshua Barrick lost his life today to an unimaginable act of violence. This man was an amazing husband and father as well as a great friend. He was full of joy and life. He could always make you feel better with just his presence. I will always remember our trips together and our laughs and cries we shared. Thank you for being my friend I will miss you always.”

Thomas Elliott

Thomas “Tommy” Elliott, was a senior vice president at Old National Bank, according to his LinkedIn page. That’s the only position he listed on it.

Kentucky.com wrote, “Elliott, of Old National Bank, was a supporter of former Gov. Steve Beshear and his son Andy, the current governor.” According to Baptist Press, “Thomas Elliot was the son-in-law of Roy Honeycutt, former president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.”

Play

Honoring First Responders – Maryanne and Thomas Elliott On September 22, 2021, representatives and volunteers from Muslim Americans for Compassion delivered box lunches to Louisville-area firefighters, police officers, and other first responders in commemoration of the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks. This anniversary is difficult for our first responders as we all know that thousands perished on that horrible day. Today's box lunch delivery -… 2021-09-14T00:39:30Z

Muhammad Babar Cheema wrote in tribute:

Today it hit us home in Louisville as I lost my guardian angel in a senseless act of shooting at his work place. Tommy Elliott was a giant among men who never hesitated from standing with the most vulnerable. During 2016 election campaign and among the talks of a Muslim ban, Tommy brought then Old National Bank CEO Bob Jones to the Louisville Islamic Center of Compassion to show support and goodwill. Tommy with his wonderful wife Maryanne was always a selfless supporter and cheerleader of the work of Muslim Americans for Compassion and Doctors for Healthy Communities. Tommy, Man why you had to get wings so early !! I can still feel the warmth of your hug from the Interfaith Iftar dinner. I can still hear your sweet voice guiding me through the program. Now what will I do without you by my side dear brother. Now who would listen to my crazy ideas and support my unpopular causes!! Now who will advise me to keep on pushing forward in this treacherous life journey!! May be God Almighty was short of good solid people up in the heavens and had to call you home so soon. But I know you will always be part of my heart and life. Rest well dear brother till we meet again. 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️

Juliana Farmer

Juliana Farmer worked as a commercial banking agent. Her LinkedIn page said she worked as a commercial loan specialist at the bank.

Before that she was a commercial specialist at Liberty Federal Credit Union and a commercial agent at Old National Bank in Evansville, Indiana.

Brentley Owsley wrote on Facebook, “I just talked to you last night 😫😫😫😫😫 my sisters BESTFRIEND… you are OUR SISTER MAN 😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫 I don’t want to question God but I CANT UNDERSTAND THIS BULLSH**🥺 you were JUST STARTING TO LIVE …. The best mom, the best friend, the best grandma the best listener… even when I made your lashes to long you smiled and said ima wear ‘‘em for just one day ima miss you 🥺 this isn’t fair at all…. I was coming to your house in Louisville with April the next time she came … I had your fav candle and some goodies for you … I can’t deal with this my sister lost her other half … please pray for Juliana Farmer Juliana Farmer family.. and my sister this is the worst day of my life. We are not okay.”

James Tutt

James Tutt was a market executive.

“A native of Frankfort Kentucky with an MBA and BS in Economics from the University of Kentucky, Jim is a veteran commercial finance professional with more than 38 years’ experience, including 30 years in commercial banking,” Tutt’s LinkedIn page says.

“Presently, Jim is CRE Market Executive for the Southern Region of Old National Bank, including Indiana, Kentucky, and Missouri. From 2007 through 2014, Mr. Tutt was the principal of VineBranch Enterprises, Ltd, a financial consulting company serving commercial real estate developers by providing project related financial advisory services.”

Throughout his career, the post notes, “Jim has held a wide spectrum of finance related positions, including manager and senior commercial real estate lender in the Louisville, Kentucky office of JPMorgan Chase / Bank One from 2001 to 2006. As Senior Real Estate Lender, Jim originated a broad spectrum of commercial real estate project financings and became experienced in development and construction lending, mezzanine structure, private equity, interest rate risk management and permanent conduit lending.”

According to the post, “Jim has been on the board of the Oldham LaGrange Development Authority (OLDA) since 2010, currently serving as Board Chair. The OLDA Board is charged with the oversight of development of a 1,000-acre business park in LaGrange Kentucky.”

Deana Eckert

Eckert’s LinkedIn page says she was an executive administrative officer and retail center manager at the bank. She previously worked as a vice president for Alliance Bank.

