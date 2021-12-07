Mackenzie Edwards Posts Rare Photo After Exiting ‘TMOG’ With Ryan

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer Edwards shared a rare photo of her son on Instagram stories on December 6, 2021, as captured by In Touch Weekly.

The picture showed her 3-year-old son, Jagger, sleeping. “He’s getting so big,” the 24-year-old captioned the photo, per In Touch Weekly. “I never want to let these little moments go!”

Jagger is one of the children Standifer shares with her husband, Ryan Edwards. They are also the parents of 23-month-old Stella. Both Edwards and Standifer have children from previous relationships. Edwards shares 13-year-old son Bentley with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, and Standifer shares 6-year-old son Hudson with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

Edwards Said His Relationship With Standifer Is Great

Since leaving “Teen Mom OG” in March 2021, things have been going well for Edwards and Standifer. In fact, the Tennessee native gushed about his relationship with his wife during an interview with The Sun.

“My relationship with her is great, we’ve been married almost five years now,” he told them.

Standifer also had positive things to say about her husband. “We are in a happy place at the moment. Nobody is saying that we haven’t made mistakes, because we have,” she said. “But I’m not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame over the past five years.”

Standifer and Edwards have been married since 2017. The “Teen Mom OG” alum famously nodded out while apparently under the influence of drugs on the way to their nuptials, with Standifer grabbing the wheel to steady their car. The only people to attend their wedding were Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry.

The couple had a second wedding the following year, which Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, attended. Bentley was also included in the the wedding.

Fans Almost ‘Didn’t Recognize Standifer

After being fired by MTV, Standifer’s appearance looked different to some fans when a 24-hour infrared fitness studio called “Hotworx” shared a photo of her.

Standifer promoted the fitness studio on her own page. “I joined @hotworkxchattanooga today!” she wrote on Instagram stories on November 29, 2021. “Come work out with me!”

A popular response among fans was that Standifer looked “great,” but her face’s appearance was different.

Viewers haven’t seen too many recent pictures of Edwards. He did, however, break his social media silence when his wife posted a picture of Edwards with Stella. Trolls started to slam him in the comments section, and he hit back.

“10+ years I’ve never met one motherf***** to say one negative thing to my face,” he continued. “You think that with everything else going on in our country right now you would question the way you act because it’s the people like you who act like whining a** b****** that got us in this pathetic state.”

“You dumb f****** got it all wrong,” Edwards added, according to the fan page Teen Mom Chatter. “I’m just a s*** bag because I’m white and privileged. Y’all idiots don’t know s*** but what is on TV. You people are worthless cowards.”

READ NEXT: Ryan Edwards Goes on Furious Rant After Being Fired