Madelyn Allen Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Madelyn Allen is a missing student from Snow College, which is located in Ephraim, Utah.

“Investigators continue to explore all leads in the Madelyn Allen case,” Snow College wrote in a statement on its website.

“Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are meeting regularly to coordinate efforts. Police continue to ask the public for help and tips with finding Maddie. Finding Maddie remains the primary goal. Evidence suggests Madelyn has left the Ephraim area. She did not have access to a car nor does she have a driver’s license and would not be able to travel on her own. Madelyn’s current mental state, as shared by her family in the press conference on December 16, amplify the concern and urgency in finding Maddie.”

In a press conference, the president of Snow College described how people have “heartfelt worry” about Allen.

1. Allen Was Last Seen Leaving Her Dormitory on December 13





On December 14, 2021, Snow College announced that police “are searching for Madelyn Allen, age 19, who was last seen leaving her residence (Snow Hall – 155 East College Avenue, Ephraim, Utah) at 9:22 PM on December 13, 2021. Security footage shows someone who is believed to be Madelyn leaving the lobby carrying a plastic bag and wearing a white fleece jacket, a dark skirt, and flat shoes.”

The statement read, “Snow College Public Safety is working with local and state law enforcement as well as the FBI. Police are asking anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to contact them at 435-283-7170. Anyone with information about Madelyn’s whereabouts is also asked to contact police. For media inquiries, please call Snow College PIO Marci Larsen at 435-851-1230.”

What is Snow College? “Snow College, founded in 1888 by Utah pioneers, is a two-year college with campuses located in Ephraim and Richfield, Utah. Serving nearly 6,000 students, the college has been nationally recognized for its student success rates, affordable cost-for-value, involvement opportunities, and exceptional teaching,” its website says.

Police said they don’t know where she was going and whether she is with anyone else. They have been trying to track her cell phone.

2. Allen’s Family Says, ‘Our One & Only Priority Is to Locate & Bring Home Our Madelyn’

In a statement posted on the college’s website, the family said on December 16, 2021:

“Our one and only priority is to locate and bring home our Madelyn. We are following the guidance of authorities, including Snow College Police Department, multiple county law enforcement agencies, and the FBI. We sincerely appreciate their coordinated efforts and expertise.”

The statement continued, “We will expend every effort to find our Madelyn and we are looking into every possible resource and strategy to reunite with her. We know that the media and good people everywhere want to help, and we express deep gratitude for Snow College, their public safety team, responsible media members, and the many friends, family and acquaintances who have extended their love and prayers.”

Her father Jonathan Allen spoke at a news conference. “We are devastated of course, as you can imagine, and we are desperate to find her safe.” He praised the efforts of law enforcement and the school.

3. The Family Has Created Social Media Pages to Help Find Allen

The family has created a Facebook page and Instagram page to post updates.

The Facebook page says, “Madelyn (Maddie) Allen went missing at 9:22pm, Monday Dec. 13th in Ephraim Utah. We need to find her and we need your help.”

The page contains a family photo of the Allens, which reads, “This beautiful family needs your continued love and prayers. Thank you for all you have done already to share—it is critical that we continue. ❤️”

4. Authorities Released a Video Showing Allen Leaving Her Dorm





Authorities released a 17-second video (above) that shows Allen leaving her dorm, wearing a white jacket and clutching a bag. According to KUTV, that video shows her leaving the dorm at 9:22 p.m., and authorities believe she had her cell phone with her.

The family’s Facebook page says, “Maddie has always been a fighter—and it’s time you got to know her story better. Here she is telling it in her own words (for a scholarship application before being accepted to Snow College). Please share this post and encourage others to share as well. ❤️”

“My parents have always called me a fighter,” Allen says in that video, in which she reveals she was just a pound and a half at birth and endured countless doctors and therapy appointments that left her developing “severe anxiety,” about many things, including school and “new places.”

She said she “found joy,” though, in things like baking, dancing, music and traveling, and she auditioned for a high school musical.

5. Maddie’s Dad Says She Has Repeatedly Overcome Obstacles in Her Life

Allen was born with a brain bleed and has faced a myriad of challenges, her father said. He said she was born prematurely at only 26 weeks. She has had mental and emotional difficulties but has “repeatedly overcome these many obstacles,” he said, adding that she loves art and music.

“We believe that she is facing a major mental health crisis, and she needs our help, and we need to find her,” her father said in the news conference.

“Dear Maddie, if you can hear us, you’re not alone. Many people are facing similar challenges, and have faced challenges like this. We know that you’re brave and that you’re strong. We see you and we love you beyond our ability to express.”

